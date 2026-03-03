Rocketlane Launches Nitro, the Industry's First Agentic Execution Platform for Professional Services

Nitro helps services teams deliver more projects with the same headcount — cutting delivery effort by up to 50% and surfacing risks weeks earlier

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , an AI-powered Professional Services Automation (PSA) company, today launched Nitro, the industry's first agentic execution platform for professional services.

Unlike traditional PSA and project management tools that track work, Nitro executes delivery through AI agents embedded directly within project workflows — identifying risks early, rebalancing resources in real time, and completing repeatable billable tasks such as migrations, configurations, documentation, and testing.

Nitro in action

As a result, services teams can deliver more projects with the same headcount, reducing delivery effort by up to 50% and surfacing risks weeks earlier.

The result: teams can scale revenue, protect margins, and improve predictability without increasing overhead.

Professional services has never had a true execution engine," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane. "Traditional PS tools plan work, track work, measure work. Their AI assists with work around work. Nitro is the first AI platform to execute the work itself. This radically changes the risk and economics of services."

Why This Matters Now

Enterprise AI adoption has accelerated rapidly, but measurable impact has lagged. A 2025 MIT study found that nearly 95 percent of enterprise AI pilots fail to deliver sustained business outcomes. In most cases, AI is layered onto workflows as copilots or dashboards, improving visibility while leaving execution dependent on human coordination.

Nitro is designed to close that gap.

Rocketlane describes this shift as the move into the Outcome Era — where AI is measured not by insights generated, but by work completed, risks avoided, and results delivered.

How Nitro Works

Nitro operates across three levels of services transformation:

Operations Automation. Nitro enforces resourcing rules, time policies, financial controls, and compliance automatically, reducing manual oversight and operational drag.

Nitro enforces resourcing rules, time policies, financial controls, and compliance automatically, reducing manual oversight and operational drag. Delivery Governance. Nitro generates project plans, continuously monitors delivery signals, sends project updates to clients, and surfaces risks early, giving leaders real-time visibility and control across engagements.

Nitro generates project plans, continuously monitors delivery signals, sends project updates to clients, and surfaces risks early, giving leaders real-time visibility and control across engagements. Work Execution. Nitro deploys AI agents that execute repeatable, billable delivery tasks directly within project plans, including migrations, system configurations, documentation, testing, and validation. Teams oversee outcomes and apply judgment where needed, but execution no longer waits on human availability.

Rather than flagging issues after they occur, Nitro prevents them - escalating to humans only when intervention is required.

"On complex implementations, we spend significant time documenting decisions and structuring requirements—time that could go toward solutioning and customer conversations," said Stacey Potzka, Strategic Operations Leader, Actabl. "We see real potential in Nitro's documentation agent to automatically capture key decisions, structure them into our templates, and keep everything updated as projects evolve. That kind of automation could meaningfully improve both our efficiency and the quality of our implementation process."

A New Model for Professional Services

Professional services organizations face mounting pressure to deliver more work with flat headcount, tighter margins, and rising customer expectations. Historically, growth required hiring. Nitro introduces a new model — one where execution capacity is no longer constrained by team size.

Rocketlane Nitro is available today at https://rocketlane.com/nitro.

For more information or to request a demo, visit rocketlane.com .

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built PSA platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve project profitability. By unifying project management, resource planning, collaboration, and customer-facing experiences into a single modern platform, Rocketlane enables Professional Services teams to operate with clarity, speed, and impact. Trusted by high-growth companies worldwide, Rocketlane is redefining how services teams deliver value in an AI-first world.

Learn more at www.rocketlane.com .

Contact:

Juliet Travis, Liftoff Communications

510 612 9622

[email protected]

SOURCE Rocketlane