Rocketlane Unveils Customer Portal 2.0, Redefining Project Delivery and Enhancing the Digital Customer Journey for Services Teams and Agencies

Streamlined collaboration and personalized client experiences are now at the heart of Rocketlane's all-in-one customer portal.

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, leading customer onboarding and PSA software, today announced the launch of Customer Portal 2.0, a powerful new client-facing platform that reimagines how services teams, agencies, and consulting firms deliver and manage client engagements. Designed to be an intuitive, one-stop hub, Customer Portal 2.0 addresses key challenges faced by modern services teams, transforming client collaboration from a fragmented series of touchpoints into a premium, seamless digital journey.

With Customer Portal 2.0, Rocketlane enables its clients to tailor every customer's journey, providing personalized, high-quality service while improving efficiency. The portal can be embedded directly within any platform, ensuring a consistent brand experience and full transparency into project timelines, budgets, and deliverables. This customer-centric solution empowers internal teams to focus on delivering value from day one, without the noise of excessive emails or fragmented updates.

"Services teams and agencies have long struggled with fragmented communications and inefficient processes, which make it difficult to deliver exceptional client experiences consistently," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO & Co-founder of Rocketlane.

"Client Portal 2.0 becomes the holistic UX for your partnership with the customer. It allows our customers to engage with clients in a way that feels tailored, transparent, and completely intuitive."

Key features of Rocketlane's Customer Portal 2.0

- Customizable client journeys: Companies can now design unique customer experiences for each client. The portal supports high-touch, mid-touch, and low-touch engagement models, ensuring tailored interactions at every stage of the customer journey.

- Centralized hub for all client communications: All project communications, documents, plans, and forms are now available in one place, reducing dependency on scattered tools, minimizing back-and-forth communication, and simplifying client interactions.

- Self-serve access and full transparency: The portal allows clients to access project updates, timelines, and resources on-demand, improving engagement and visibility while reducing the need for constant manual updates.

- Brand-integrated and intuitive design: Fully customizable to match each company's brand identity, the portal feels familiar and user-friendly, even for first-time users. It seamlessly integrates into existing platforms to create a unified client experience.

Rocketlane's Customer Portal 2.0 is designed to address the needs of fast-growing services teams, SaaS providers, agencies, and consultancies. By consolidating project data and simplifying client interactions, the portal helps teams avoid duplicate work, reduce document chaos, and eliminate resistance to new tools—all while enhancing productivity and the client experience.

Transforming client experience, driving business value

With Customer Portal 2.0, Rocketlane customers can focus on what matters most: delivering exceptional value to clients. The portal provides clients full visibility into project progress, keeps them informed and engaged throughout their journey, and ultimately transforms what was once a transactional process into a digital-first experience that fosters long-term client satisfaction.

Rocketlane's new Customer Portal 2.0 is now available to customers worldwide, empowering services teams to create memorable client journeys and consistent, high-quality project outcomes at scale.

For more information about Rocketlane and Customer Portal 2.0, visit here .

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a purpose-built customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps businesses accelerate their time to value, boost customer satisfaction, and reduce churn. The platform replaces generic project management, document collaboration, and communication tools with a unique, unified workspace that improves communication, collaboration, and project visibility for businesses and their customers. It equips teams with trends and benchmarks across projects, which in turn helps them develop and optimize playbooks and best practices. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit www.rocketlane.com.

