RocketReach Announces Successful SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 Recertifications

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketReach, the leading sales and recruiting intelligence platform, today announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type II audit and ISO 27001 recertification. These independent assessments validate RocketReach's ongoing commitment to protecting customer data with rigorous security, privacy, and compliance controls.

The recertifications confirm that RocketReach maintains an information security management system that meets globally recognized standards and that its controls are designed and operating effectively over an extended review period. The audits were performed by Sensiba , an accredited third party assessor.

"Trust is the foundation of everything we build," said Jeremy Livingston, Chief Technology Officer at RocketReach. "These recertifications reflect our ongoing investment in secure architecture, continuous monitoring, and disciplined operational practices. Our customers rely on RocketReach for accurate data and reliable performance, and we are committed to earning that trust every day."

RocketReach's security program includes strong encryption practices, strict access controls and identity governance, continuous logging and monitoring, vulnerability management, routine penetration testing, comprehensive employee training, and vendor risk management across the supply chain.

The SOC 2 Type II report provides detailed assurance over the design and operating effectiveness of RocketReach controls aligned to the Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, and Confidentiality. ISO 27001 recertification affirms RocketReach's systematic approach to identifying and managing information security risks across people, processes, and technology.

"Information Security has no finish line," added Livingston. "We will continue to raise the bar by expanding coverage, improving our detection and response capabilities, and partnering closely with customers to meet their evolving compliance needs."

Customers and prospects can request RocketReach's latest SOC 2 Type II report and ISO 27001 certificate under NDA through our trust center.

About RocketReach

Founded in 2015, RocketReach is a leading sales and lead intelligence platform trusted by more than 26 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. Powered by patented technology, RocketReach provides access to over 700 million contacts and 60 million companies worldwide. Sales, recruiting, and marketing professionals rely on RocketReach to connect directly with the right people and decision makers. Learn more at www.rocketreach.co .

