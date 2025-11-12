RocketReach Expands Data Quality with a Strategic Partnership with 5x5 Data

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketReach , the leading sales and lead-intelligence platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Five by Five (5x5) , a member-driven collaborative data provider and a trusted provider of high-quality B2B and B2C data solutions. Through this collaboration, RocketReach customers will gain access to advanced buyer-intent insights and more high-quality data sets.

This collaboration marks a significant step in RocketReach's data innovation roadmap expanding beyond verified contact and company data to include more robust intent signals and, in the future, deeper integrations with 5x5's advanced identity graph. 5x5's intent data is powered by Intentsify, delivering the industry's most comprehensive signal coverage across millions of content sources—with full transparency and the flexibility to monitor custom topics.

Together, RocketReach and 5x5 Data are laying the foundation for a more intelligent, connected, and actionable data ecosystem. The partnership enhances RocketReach's ability to deliver verified, high-quality data enriched with behavioral and contextual insights, enabling customers to identify in-market prospects, understand their intent, and engage them with precision.

"We're thrilled to partner with RocketReach to help power the next generation of data intelligence," said Brian Perks, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of 5x5 Data. "By combining 5x5's scalable data infrastructure and identity capabilities with RocketReach's best-in-class contact data, we're creating new ways for go-to-market teams to uncover, understand, and reach their ideal customers."

For RocketReach, the partnership represents a major milestone in advancing its mission to connect high-quality data, intelligence, and automation.

"Partnering with 5x5 accelerates our vision of being the most intelligent and accurate data provider in the market," said Jeremy Livingston, CTO of RocketReach. "This partnership enhances the depth and freshness of our data and opens new opportunities to integrate advanced identity and behavioral signals into the RocketReach platform."

Scott Kim, CEO of RocketReach, added, "We've always believed that data quality is the foundation of every great connection. This partnership takes that belief to the next level by strengthening the foundation for how professionals discover, understand, and connect to unlock opportunities with RocketReach. It's a strategic investment in the future of intelligent, AI-driven data."

The first wave of enhanced data capabilities will begin rolling out to select RocketReach customers in Q4 2025, with additional integrations planned for 2026.

About RocketReach

RocketReach is the leading sales and lead-intelligence platform trusted by more than 26 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. Powered by proprietary technology, RocketReach provides access to over 700 million contacts and 60 million companies worldwide. Sales, recruiting, and marketing teams rely on RocketReach to connect directly with the right people and decision-makers. Learn more at www.rocketreach.co.

About 5x5 Data

5x5 Data is a member-driven data cooperative that empowers businesses with a collaborative data ecosystem. By participating in the co-op, members access a continuously improving data graph that enhances product innovation and operational efficiency. 5x5's approach connects B2B and B2C data, personal and work devices, and online and offline actions, providing precise audience intelligence for monetization. Learn more at www.5x5data.com .

SOURCE RocketReach.co