RocketReach launches RocketReach for Healthcare and RocketReach Messages

NEW YORK, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RocketReach is the leading sales and lead intelligence solution trusted by sales, marketing, recruiting, and business development teams to grow their businesses. We are dedicated to helping our customers grow their businesses with the highest quality contact and company data and intuitive tools designed to simplify their workflows. Today, we are thrilled to introduce RocketReach for Healthcare and our newest engagement tool, RocketReach Messages.

RocketReach for Healthcare

Finding contact data for healthcare providers is extremely challenging. With RocketReach for Healthcare, we now have the contact information for millions of professionals working in hospitals, healthcare, biotechnology, and more.



With more than 6.3 million healthcare contacts among 200+ job titles, users can easily search by National Provider Identifier (NPI) number and narrow with advanced filters, such as credentials and specialties. The best part is that all this information is integrated within our database, so users can access emails, phone numbers, job history, and more for these contacts. For more information, contact our sales team today.

RocketReach Messages

Unless you have robust integrations and workflows, finding contact information and reaching out to prospects, partners, and candidates can be an ‌extremely manual process. Many users manually move information from their lead intelligence tools to their email applications and track campaign performance in a spreadsheet. That's three different tools just to engage with a contact.

"From our customer research, we understood that this is a real pain point for many of our customers across large and small companies," said Chris Long, head of product. "We wanted to provide our users with a solution that simplifies what they need to do, reduces tool fatigue, and leverages automation to solve this pain point."

With RocketReach Messages , users can save time by reducing steps in their workflows and stay focused on searching for prospects by emailing them directly within RocketReach. What's even better, is that we are adding easy-to-use automations on top of this. Users can create bulk contact lists and schedule email sends with just a few clicks.

With our templates and activity tracking, users have all the functionality of a lightweight email engagement and automation tool integrated into RocketReach.

Customize their own messages, create custom templates, or leverage existing templates if they need inspiration

Easily track opens, replies, clicks, replies, and bounces all in one place

We're committed to delivering unparalleled data quality and ease of use through our platform. As we continue to innovate, stay connected with RocketReach for updates on these exciting features and much more! Your success is our driving force.

About RocketReach

Founded in 2015, RocketReach is a leading Lead and Sales intelligence platform that is trusted by over 21 million users and 95% of the S&P 500. Consistently rated as a leader in data quality, our platform leverages patented technology that covers more than 700 million profiles and 60 million companies across the world. We provide sales, recruiting, marketing, and entrepreneurs the ability to connect directly with the right people and decision makers. For more information about how RocketReach is creating the connections that create opportunities, please visit www.rocketreach.co .

