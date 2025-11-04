Rockford Fosgate Unveils Fitment-Focused, Solution-Driven PUNCH Speaker Line, Delivering an Epic New Sonic Signature

The new series features focused engineering and design for best-in-class performance, at every level, showcasing next-generation audio technology

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the leader in high-performance audio systems, proudly unveils its new PUNCH Speaker Line, the latest evolution of the brand's most iconic series. Featuring three new speaker lines engineered for precision, performance, and fitment-focused design, the multi-configuration collection will make its exclusive debut at SEMA 2025.

The new PUNCH lineup includes the P1, P2, and P3 Series, each developed for effortless installation and optimized for today's vehicles. Every model feature Rockford Fosgate's Auto Fit Architecture™, providing a solution-driven fit across a multitude of vehicle platforms, regardless of make or model. The exclusive design incorporates new frames, optimized mounting holes, and a removable motor cover, ensuring seamless integration and superior performance. The speakers are offered in a wide range of sizes, from 2.5 inches to 6x9, accommodating any desired soundstage.

"Our PUNCH line has been our proud legacy line, and going into 2026, we wanted to make sure we could provide a whole new upgrade version to continue being the innovative provider of audio systems," said Wayne Connolly, Director of New Product Development at Rockford Fosgate. "The new PUNCH line was designed and engineered to make speaker upgrades simple and more user-friendly for all, whether you're a daily driver or an auto enthusiast looking to build your dream build. We're excited to continue redefining car audio one speaker at a time."

Available through Authorized Rockford Fosgate retailers, the new PUNCH incorporates advanced proprietary technologies for enhanced performance. Each speaker features VAST 2.0™ (Vertical Attached Surround Technique), delivering up to a 25% increase in cone area for maximum output and dynamic, powerful sound. Coaxial drivers include Tru-Sight™ tweeter technology, ensuring cleaner, louder, and more accurate high-frequency production, the hallmark of Rockford Fosgate's signature sound. Glass fiber baskets ensure durability and complement the Santoprene® surrounds and Nomex® spiders, providing long-lasting strength and consistent performance under any condition. Engineered to fit and built to perform, these next-generation speakers embody reliability and flexibility for nearly any vehicle configuration. The line includes three distinct speaker tiers.

P1 (3-Way Coaxial): These full-range coaxial speakers are the ideal direct replacement for stock speakers in vehicles that don't use separate tweeters. Easy to install with zero to minimal modification, they deliver a big leap in sound clarity and "punch" over factory speakers, no extra parts needed.

P2 (2-Way Convertible): These convertible speakers offer true versatility. Use them as coaxial for a fast drop-in upgrade or break them out into a separate tweeter/midrange setup for enhanced imaging and staging. Ideal for vehicles with factory tweeter locations (like A-pillars or dash corners) that can benefit from a cleaner, more dynamic front stage.

P3 (3-Way Component): Designed for vehicles with multi-speaker front stages (factory 3-way systems or higher-end trims). For serious sound seekers, these 3-way component systems bring out every detail in your music with dedicated tweeters, midranges, and woofers. Best for vehicles with existing 3-way setups or for enthusiasts building a custom front stage from the ground up.

"For over 45 years, we've continued to redefine the world of audio systems and build lasting, high-performing, and uncompromising systems from the bottom up to bring consumers the best setup for their vehicles of all sizes and needs," said Zach Luke, President of Rockford Fosgate. "With PUNCH, we're revolutionizing the adaptability of sound systems, with PUNCH fitting in 100's of modern vehicles in the market. Rockford Fosgate's legacy lies in PUNCH, and we felt there was no better time and place to make the exclusive debut than SEMA."

SEMA 2025 attendees can have a first look at the new PUNCH collection at Rockford Fosgate's booth located in the North Hall, #10509. The complete PUNCH speaker line will be available in Q1 2026.

About Rockford Fosgate

Setting the standard for excellence in the audio industry, Rockford Corporation markets high-performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, marine, motorsport, and motorcycle audio aftermarket and OEM market. Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK).

SOURCE Rockford Fosgate