ROCKING THROUGH THE HALLS WITH A SPECIAL EDITION AROMA360 SPKR

Aroma360 Raises Money for the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame Post this

During the GBK Brand Bar's Backstage Luxury Lounge, not only did the 2024 Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame inductees, presenters, and guests receive their very own Aroma360 SPKR Luxury Scent Diffuser, but they were also given the opportunity to sign one of two SPKR XL units to raise money for the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame Foundation.

"Over the last few years, Aroma360 has become a favorite with the music industry elite," said Tyler Prow, Director of Public Relations for Aroma360. "We scent the homes of Missy Elliot, Rick Ross, Mona Scott-Young, and many other artists and music industry professionals. So when given the opportunity to not only debut our SPKR series at the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame, but to also raise money for the Foundation, it was a perfect match."

The SPKR XL features a sleek design, three high-performance speakers, and a subwoofer to deliver immersive audio and olfactory experience. "The Aroma360 SPKR series is an industry-first technology that utilizes our two most powerful senses: scent and sound. And to have one of these units signed by artists of this caliber…to me, there could be no better gift this holiday season than that," said Benzion Aboud, CEO of Aroma360.

In celebration of the Hall of Fame's legacy, both signed SPKR XLs will be sold on the Aroma360 website for $5,000 each, with all proceeds benefiting the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. These funds will directly support the institution's mission of preserving rock and roll history, celebrating its legends, and inspiring future generations through education and outreach programs.

About the Exclusive SPKR XL Units

SPKR XL #1 : Signed by a legendary lineup of artists, including Mary J. Blige , Busta Rhymes , Questlove, Ella Mai , Common, James Taylor , Sammy Hagar , and members of iconic bands like Kool & the Gang, Metallica, Foreigner, De La Soul, The Roots, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers including Robert "Kool" Bell, Robert Trujillo , Lo Gramm, Kelly Hansen , Michael Bluestein , Jeff Pilson , Chris Fraizer , Al Greenwood , Bruce Watson & Luis Maldonado , James Poyser , Ray 43Angry, Chad Smith





: Signed by a legendary lineup of artists, including , , Questlove, , Common, , , and members of iconic bands like Kool & the Gang, Metallica, Foreigner, De La Soul, The Roots, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers including Robert "Kool" Bell, , Lo Gramm, , , , , , & , , Ray 43Angry, SPKR XL #2: Features signatures from global superstars Cher, Dua Lipa , Dr. Dre, Dionne Warwick , Sharon & Jack Osbourne , Jelly Roll, Kelly Clarkson , Keith Urban , Method Man, Q-Tip, Teyana Taylor , and Jarobi White of A Tribe Called Quest.

As the holiday season approaches, the SPKR Series is an ideal gift for anyone seeking the ultimate combination of style, sound, and scent. With its premium audio system and customizable scenting capabilities, the SPKR XL creates an ambiance like no other—perfect for music lovers, tech enthusiasts, and luxury aficionados alike.

For more information about the SPKR Series or to bid on the signed SPKR XL units, please visit www.aroma360.com and search for the Autographer SPKR.

About Aroma360

Aroma360 is the number one luxury scenting brand in the world. Aroma360 is built on two primary principles — to provide a healthy scenting solution for homes and businesses, and to educate people about the incredible benefits of Aromachology. Through the incorporation of high-quality fragrance oils, Aroma360 strives to not only create aromatic sanctuaries but also to preserve naturally occurring therapeutic properties that come from the unique world of fragrance. Aroma360 has built a dedicated following with over two million loyal customers, including Larsa Pippen, Missy Elliot, Winnie Harlow, Rick Ross, Nelly Furtado, Daymond John, and many more. Aroma360 is also a leading force in the scent marketing industry, enhancing companies' overall branding aesthetic and customer experience through the power of fragrance. The brand's unique scenting solutions have been met with high acclaim, boasting clients like Ferrari, Cipriani, W South Beach, the Ritz-Carlton, and many more.

SOURCE Aroma360