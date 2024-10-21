DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative New Zealand apple company, Rockit Global, has launched its biggest collaboration to date with Universal Products & Experiences for DreamWorks Animation's legendary Kung Fu Panda Franchise.

The global marketing campaign – which has already kicked off in China Mainland, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore – is about to launch in the Middle East as Rockit looks to significantly grow its consumer brand.

ROCKIT™ APPLE PACKS A PUNCH WITH KUNG FU PANDA (PRNewsfoto/Rockit)

"Kung Fu Panda stands out as one of the world's leading animated properties, enabling us to reach millions of new consumers who are looking for fun, engaging products for the entire family to enjoy. Collaborating with Kung Fu Panda is another significant milestone towards our goal of becoming the world's most loved apple brand," said Rockit General Manager Global Marketing Julian Smith.

The partnership includes in-store activations, special Kung Fu Panda packaging on Rockit™ apple packs, digital and social activity, events, promotions and merchandise.

"We are really looking forward to launching the collaboration with our customers and industry partners as we gear up for our biggest season yet. We will export around 200 million apples this year - almost double last year's volume – to our ever-expanding network of international markets."

Consumer awareness for Rockit is also improving each year, with 88% of premium consumers recently surveyed stating they love Rockit. "This trend looks set to continue, with 2024 being the first year where Rockit will fulfil 12 months' supply from New Zealand, achieved through increasing national plantings, along with our distribution channels and shelf space overseas. This ensures consistent quality for Rockit™ apples, no matter where they are sold in the world," said Smith.

Other global markets including Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and the United States will launch the campaign later in the year.

About Universal Products & Experiences

Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) globally drives the expansion and elevation of NBCUniversal's iconic collection of brands, intellectual properties, characters, and stories based on the company's extensive portfolio of properties created by Universal Pictures, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. The division executes this through innovative physical and digital products, engaging retail and product experiences across our expansive global theme park destinations (for both owned and 3rd party IP), location-based venues, e-commerce product platforms, and retailers around the world. Along with global brand strategy and creative, UP&E's three lines of business include Consumer Products, Games and Digital Platforms, as well as Theme Parks Products & Retail. UP&E is a division of Universal Parks & Resorts, part of NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA). More information is available at universalproductsexperiences.com .

About DreamWorks Animation's KUNG FU PANDA FRANCHISE

Inspired by traditional martial arts and set in ancient China, Kung Fu Panda Franchise tells the epic tale of wide-eyed Po, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite. The Academy Award®-nominated 2008 inaugural chapter became DreamWorks' highest-grossing original animated film. With the release of Kung Fu Panda 4, the film franchise has earned more than $2 billion at the global box office. With its massive fan base, the franchise has expanded to a cross-category consumer products program, video games, an Emmy Award-winning television series and global Universal Destinations & Resorts theme-park attractions.

About Rockit

Rockit began as a tiny seed of an idea 20 years ago. While the rest of the world was super-sizing their apples, we did the opposite. From Hawke's Bay, New Zealand we created the world's one-of-a-kind, perfectly-sized small apple and packed it with concentrated flavour and goodness. Then we thought different again and created unique, premium packaging to disrupt the category and stand out on shelf. Our apples are now sold in more than 30 territories around the world – and grown in 10, which means they're fresh all year around. In a world of sameness, different is how we stand out and get ahead. Pioneering and innovating. Faster, greater, fresher. We've got a winning difference – and big ambitions to be the world's most loved apple brand. And in true Rockit style, we're making this happen in our own unique way. This is how we're inspiring people around the world to love an apple that's just that little bit different, and to take on the world one bite at a time, in their own way. To Rockit every day. https://www.rockitapple.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2525626/Rockit.jpg

SOURCE Rockit