ROCKIT PARTNERS WITH EMIRATES RED CRESCENT TO CELEBRATE RAMADAN, THE MONTH OF GENEROSITY

DUBAI, UAE, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering New Zealand apple brand, Rockit has partnered with Emirates Red Crescent to make the spiritual month of fasting and prayer – Ramadan – special for all.

The partnership will see Rockit donate 1 dirham for every Ramadan-inspired Rockit giftbox sold – containing two tubes of iconic Rockit™ apples – to the Emirates Red Crescent, supporting their Iftar Saim campaign. This initiative aims to provide healthy Iftar meals to those in need during the month of Ramadan.

Rockit Market Manager for the Middle East, Ziad El Chawa, says Rockit couldn't be prouder to be collaborating with Emirates Red Crescent to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan while supporting those in need in breaking their fast.

"Ramadan holds great value for our people and our business, and we are blessed that this month allows us to be and do better every year. Giving back to our community and empathizing with others is the essence of Ramadan, and we are pleased to be supporting the Iftar Saim campaign this year with our donations," says Ziad.

With Rockit continuing to pursue strong opportunities to collaborate and spread goodness with millions of new consumers, General Manager Global Marketing, Julian Smith, says the innovative apple brand is excited to be making a difference alongside its creative, interactive Ramadan campaign.

"This special campaign allows consumers to support a fantastic initiative and they will also get a special DIY lantern project inside our Ramadan promotional box, encouraging a fun occasion to Rockit with their families. We look forward to seeing our campaign spread enjoyment on many levels this year," says Julian.

Alongside the eye-catching promotional displays in store, Rockit is celebrating Ramadan with extensive online activity. "We've been working hard to deliver engaging content that our consumers can interact with, while collaborating with many renowned influencers to create a special overall experience during Ramadan this year," concludes Julian.

Rockit Ramadan giftboxes are now on sale both in store and online across the GCC countries.

