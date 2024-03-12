RockItCoin Makes Donation to Lotus House, Nation's Largest Women's Homeless Shelter

CHICAGO, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading bitcoin ATM operator and top crypto company RockItCoin has today announced a donation to Lotus House, the largest women's homeless shelter in the United States, in observance of International Women's Day 2024. The donation is part of RockItCoin's philanthropic initiative RockItCoin Gives, which supports various causes and underlines the company's commitment to giving back to the community.

Sheltering over 1,550 women, youth, and children on an annual basis, Lotus House is known for providing not only essential immediate support but also comprehensive services designed to help individuals transition successfully out of homelessness. Their services include counseling, access to medical care, educational support, employment training, and housing assistance, among others.

The donation from RockItCoin includes a financial contribution coupled with essential items such as diapers and baby bottles, aiming to directly benefit the guests of Lotus House as they work toward building more secure and prosperous futures.

"We at RockItCoin are humbled to support the incredible work Lotus House does for women in need," remarked Michael Dalesandro, founder and CEO of RockItCoin. "Our hope is that this donation not only contributes materially, but also inspires actions that empower women and communities across the country. Compassionate organizations like Lotus House exemplify the change we wish to see in the world."

"This donation directly impacts the lives of the women, youth and children who call Lotus House home, on a nightly basis," said Beatrice Gonzalez, Director of Lotus House. "RockItCoin's generosity is nothing short of life changing, helping to support the critical shelter and services offered to the most vulnerable in our community. It truly takes a village and we are so grateful for the beautiful village that we have found in our community."

RockItCoin invites the public and other businesses to join in supporting Lotus House and their mission to provide life-changing services to women and children in need. For more information on how to support Lotus House, please visit https://lotushouse.org/ .

About RockItCoin

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and Inc. 5000 honoree based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 47 States and 16,000 retail deposit locations, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

