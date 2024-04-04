RockItCoin to Expand Bitcoin ATM Network by Over 100 New Machines Nationwide

CHICAGO, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Bitcoin ATM provider RockItCoin is proud to announce the expansion of its network via its partnership program. The company will be deploying over 100 new Bitcoin ATMs across several states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Tennessee. This expansion brings RockItCoin's total to nearly 2,500 Bitcoin ATM locations nationwide, further enhancing the public's access to buying and selling bitcoin with cash.

"This addition of over 100 machines comes as the 2024 Bitcoin halving is just weeks away," said Michael Dalesandro, founder and CEO of RockItCoin. "RockItCoin's continued expansion ensures that newcomers to cryptocurrency will be able to easily and safely participate in the blockchain economy, given the heightened public interest in Bitcoin every halving cycle".

RockItCoin's partner program, which facilitates collaboration with small and upcoming bitcoin ATM operators, plays a key role in boosting the company's operational efficiency and reaching more customers. This program supports the integration of new ATMs and scales up operations to satisfy the growing demand for accessible cryptocurrency transactions.

The expansion of RockItCoin's ATM network significantly enhances the company's presence in the United States and reinforces its dedication to driving crypto accessibility and adoption. By introducing more people to the world of cryptocurrency through a robust and user-friendly network of Bitcoin ATMs, RockItCoin is playing a pivotal role in the development of the cryptocurrency landscape.

"Our partnership program is one of the key points of helping make cryptocurrency accessible to all who wish to participate in digital currencies," explained Dalesandro. "Collaborating with existing operators not only strengthens our network, but also ensures that newcomers to the world of cryptocurrency can trust RockItCoin's reliable and easy-to-use services backed by our commitment to quality."

For businesses interested in a potential partnership with RockItCoin, please contact [email protected] for additional information. For more information on RockItCoin and its services, visit the company website at www.rockitcoin.com .

About RockItCoin

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and Inc. 5000 honoree based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 47 States and 16,000 retail deposit locations, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) , Instagram , and LinkedIn .

