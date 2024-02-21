RockItCoin Makes Donation to My Block My Hood My City's "I Gotchu" Scholarship Fund

21 Feb, 2024, 14:00 ET

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RockItCoin, a leading bitcoin ATM operator, has proudly made a donation to My Block My Hood My City's "I Gotchu" Scholarship Fund. This gesture is part of RockItCoin's "RockItCoin Gives" initiative, showing the company's commitment to support education and young minds in their pursuit of higher education and vocational training.

The "I Gotchu" Scholarship, facilitated by Chicago-based organization My Block My Hood My City, offers financial support to eligible students pursuing postsecondary education. Beyond financial assistance, the scholarship program pairs each recipient with a dedicated mentor, creating a nurturing environment that extends beyond the classroom.

"The power of cryptocurrency goes beyond financial transactions; it enables us to support indispensable community programs like the 'I Gotchu' Scholarship," said Michael Dalesandro, CEO of RockItCoin. "Investing in these students is investing in the future, which aligns perfectly with RockItCoin's vision of driving innovation and empowering change through giving."

My Block My Hood My City, renowned for its commitment to providing underprivileged youth with opportunities to achieve their fullest potential, highlights the importance of such partnerships.

"Saying 'I Got You' to our youth doesn't mean much if we're not consistent, you know," said Jahmal Cole, founder and CEO of My Block My Hood My City. "We're grateful to have the support of RockItCoin. Thank you for empowering us to have our students' backs while they're in college."

To learn more about My Block My Hood My City and the "I Gotchu" Scholarship Fund, or to apply, please visit their website.

About RockItCoin

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and Inc. 5000 honoree based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 47 States and 16,000 retail deposit locations, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About My Block My Hood My City

My Block My Hood My City is a non-profit organization providing under-resourced young people with exposure to the world beyond their immediate surroundings. Their work facilitates educational experiences, exploratory learning, and community service projects within Chicago.

