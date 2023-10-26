RockItCoin Supports Nourishing Hope in the Fight Against Hunger

CHICAGO, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its RockItCoin Gives initiative, RockItCoin is making a Bitcoin donation to Nourishing Hope, one of Chicago's largest and longest operating hunger relief organizations, in an ongoing effort to combat hunger and poverty in the local community. Additionally, several of RockItCoin's dedicated employees are volunteering their time to assist Nourishing Hope in their mission.

RockItCoin founder and CEO Michael Dalesandro expressed his enthusiasm for Nourishing Hope's efforts: "RockItCoin is proud to support a remarkable organization like Nourishing Hope with a mission that mirrors our own commitment to the Chicago community. We believe in the power of collective action and are excited to make a meaningful impact in the fight against hunger."

RockItCoin employees assisted the Nourishing Hope team in packing orders for Nourishing Hope's online market, providing hands-on support for the organization's mission of providing food and hope in Chicago. The Bitcoin donation will further aid Nourishing Hope in their tireless efforts to provide food, support, and a brighter future for Chicago's most vulnerable residents.

"We are so grateful for the support from RockItCoin," said Kellie O'Connell, CEO of Nourishing Hope. "With the help of innovative and civic-minded companies like RockItCoin, we can grow our impact to serve more of our neighbors in need throughout Chicago."

As a Chicago-based company, RockItCoin understands the importance of giving back to the local community. The RockItCoin Gives initiative was created to make meaningful contributions to organizations like Nourishing Hope, which are dedicated to improving the lives of those in need.

More information on Nourishing Hope can be found at https://www.nourishinghopechi.org/

About RockItCoin:

Founded in 2015 by Michael Dalesandro, RockItCoin is a crypto blockchain company and Inc. 5000 honoree based in Chicago, IL. RockItCoin has a nationwide network of crypto ATMs with over 2,000 locations in 47 States and 16,000 retail deposit locations, providing consumers with the safest and fastest way to buy or sell cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit https://www.rockitcoin.com and join the conversation on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Jarryd Baynes

[email protected]

SOURCE RockItCoin