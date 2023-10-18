Rockline Industries Achieves Historic Safety Milestone

News provided by

Rockline Industries

18 Oct, 2023, 10:00 ET

17 million safe work hours sets Arkansas state record

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries, a leading global manufacturer of wet wipes, proudly announced today that it has reached an unprecedented 17 million safe work hours without a lost time accident (LTA). This is the first company to achieve such a milestone in Arkansas state history. Recognized by the Arkansas Department of Labor, Rockline's Springdale campus tied the previous state record of 16 million safe work hours earlier this year and now surpassed it.

This remarkable accomplishment highlights Rockline's unwavering commitment to employee safety and sets a new standard for workplace excellence. Rockline's NWA plant, located in Springdale, Arkansas, has now operated nearly 13 years without an LTA. 

"We are grateful for the unwavering dedication of our associates who consistently prioritize the well-being and safety of their colleagues above all else," says Mark Fougerousse, EHS manager of Rockline NWA. "It is their determination to create a safe and secure work environment that has led to this success. I'm proud to be a part of this history making accomplishment. But as I always express, the most important thing is everyone going home safe and sound each day."

The award honors companies whose employees have accumulated a significant number of work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness and is given by the Arkansas Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Division as part of the state's Safe Work Program which began in 1976.

"Rockline's commitment to safety is evident in our rigorous safety protocols, continuous employee training and proactive hazard prevention measures," says Joel Slank, the Springdale facility's general manager. "Reaching 17 million safe work hours is a testament to the hard work of our team and the culture of safety we've cultivated within our company. We are honored to have the record setting achievement recognized by the Arkansas Department of Labor. While achieving records is admirable, we are equally as proud that associates feel safe and valued here."

About Rockline Industries
Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com.

Media Contact: 
Mary Roberts
(414) 839-4175
[email protected]

SOURCE Rockline Industries

