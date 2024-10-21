Rockline Industries Donates Wipes to Aid Hurricane Disaster Relief Efforts

Trucks sent to affected states with nearly 200,000 packages of wet wipes

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockline Industries announced today that it has made a significant donation to recovery relief efforts to support areas of the country impacted by recent hurricanes. Nearly 200,000 packages, including disinfecting wipes, baby wipes and moist flushable wipes are being donated to help aid thousands of families impacted by natural disasters in the southeastern United States.

As part of Rockline's charitable efforts, part of the donation was given to Convoy of Hope, a nonprofit organization with volunteers on the ground in communities most devastated by recent hurricanes. In addition, Rockline Industries and its subsidiary Iatric Manufacturing Solutions, located in Morristown, Tennessee, and their associates will distribute wipe donations to the people of Tennessee and neighboring North Carolina. Rockline opened Iatric in Morristown, the heart of Hamblen County, in 2018. Hamblen, along with much of Eastern Tennessee, were greatly impacted by the recent hurricane. In addition, Rockline has donated and distributed wipes through two of its supplier partners located in the hardest hit areas, with their associates also helping in relief efforts.

Says Ron Kerscher, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, "One of the core principles of our corporate values is to support the communities in which we live. Our company and associates are proud to help those impacted in our home state and surrounding neighbor states."

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com.

