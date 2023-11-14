Rockline Industries Reaches Another Major Safety Milestone

Booneville plant recognized for 12 years without a lost day of work due to injury or accident

BOONEVILLE, Ark., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arkansas Department of Labor has recognized the associates in the company's Booneville, Arkansas manufacturing plant for the remarkable achievement of going 12 years without a lost day of work due to an injury or accident.

Says LeRoy Swain, general manager of the Booneville facility, "Our associates take great pride in our incredible safety record, and we commend them for the hard work they do every single day to ensure their work environment is safe and accident free."

"At Rockline, our goal is to anticipate and manage health and safety risks to bring about zero incidents. Twelve years without a lost time incident is an exceptional accomplishment and demonstrates how highly engaged our associates are. We applaud them for reaching this incredible goal," said Cynthia Totton, environmental health & safety manager.

In May, Rockline's Springdale facility was recognized for achieving an unprecedented 17 million safe work hours without a lost time accident (LTA). Also recognized by the Arkansas Department of Labor, 17 million safe work hours without an LTA is a state record.

The Safe Work Program began in 1976 and is part of The Arkansas Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Division educational effort to encourage workplace safety by honoring companies whose employees have accumulated a significant number of work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness.

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com.

