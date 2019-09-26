Rockline Industries Reaches Major Safety Milestone

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Rockline Industries announced that the Arkansas Department of Labor has recognized its Springdale, Ark. campus with an award for exceptional safety. Recently, Rockline Industries – Northwest Arkansas (NWA) achieved 11 million safe work hours without a lost time accident (LTA). This impressive milestone puts Rockline Industries – Northwest Arkansas (NWA) in elite company, as this milestone has only been achieved by a handful of companies.

"Our associates go that extra mile every day to prevent safety incidents. They look out for themselves and their fellow associates, in order to keep their department and our company on track to meet our safety goal," says Mark Fougerousse, environmental health & safety manager of Rockline NWA. "Their commitment to workplace safety is the reason we have been able to reach this milestone and we truly appreciate the dedication of every individual to make our work environment as safe as possible."

Rockline associates are trained to help prevent possible safety risks by continuously being on the lookout for potential safety hazards no matter how small. When such risks are observed, the associates report them to appropriate personnel who can get the issue corrected.

"We have an incredible group of dedicated employees who believe that reaching the goal of zero injuries is possible. Our employees are genuinely concerned for the safety and well being of each other," says Joel Slank, general manager of the Springdale facility. "Receiving this safety award is very nice, but what is most satisfying is the knowledge that our employees strive to ensure that our company is a safe place to work."

The Safe Work Program began in 1976 and is part of The Arkansas Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Division educational effort to encourage workplace safety by honoring companies whose employees have accumulated a significant number of work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness.

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee, England and South China. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com .

