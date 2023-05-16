Rockline Industries Reaches Major Safety Milestone

16 million safe work hours ties Arkansas state record

SPRINGDALE, Ark., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arkansas Department of Labor has recognized Rockline Industries – Northwest Arkansas (NWA) with an award for exceptional safety. The plant has achieved 16 million safe work hours without a lost time accident (LTA). This impressive achievement puts Rockline Industries – Northwest Arkansas (NWA) in elite company, as this milestone has only been achieved by one other company in the state.

Rockline has gained a national reputation for its exceptional safety records and as a great place to work. Rockline NWA has gone more than 12 years without an LTA. In 2021 Forbes Magazine announced that Rockline Industries was ranked number 69 on its list of America's 500 Best Midsized Employers.

Rockline attributes its success to the hard work and dedication of its employees. Says Mark Fougerousse, EHS Manager of Rockline NWA, "Our associates are the driving force behind Rockline's culture of safety. It is their commitment to workplace safety and daily vigilance that prevent safety incidents from occurring and makes this award achievable."

The award from the Arkansas Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Division is part of the state's overall educational program to encourage workplace safety by honoring companies whose employees have accumulated a significant number of work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness.

Joel Slank, the Springdale facility's General Manager added, "Over the last decade our company has grown and expanded, adding many new associates, and throughout it all we have always prioritized the importance of keeping our workspace and each other as safe as possible. We're proud to have achieved this milestone."

About Rockline Industries

Rockline Industries was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. It is one of the world's largest manufacturers of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes. A family-owned company, Rockline has repeatedly created first-to-market product design solutions for the wet wipe consumer and continues to provide innovative products to the nonwovens industry. Rockline employs nearly 2,500 people worldwide and has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin, Arkansas, New Jersey, Tennessee and England. For more information on Rockline Industries, visit www.RocklineInd.com.

