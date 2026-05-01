ROCK'N Vodka & Bella Rio Bourbon Expand With Historic Release and Strategic Growth--Continued Investment Opportunity

From award-winning vodka to a multi-brand spirits platform, ROCK'N Vodka turned Bella Rio Brand House accelerates growth through its joint venture, bourbon launch, and community-driven investment model.

ROCKFORD, Ill., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ROCK'N Vodka, co-owned by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Rick Nielsen, continues to evolve beyond a single product into a rapidly expanding spirits portfolio. With international distribution, nearly 1,800 investors, and a growing lineup of premium offerings, the company's ongoing investment opportunity remains open as it enters its next phase of growth—highlighted by a historic bourbon release and strategic expansion.

ROCK'N Vodka, Bella Rio Bourbon

Originally founded by entrepreneurs Andy and Isabelle Roiniotis, ROCK'N Vodka disrupted the industry with its 100% non-GMO sugarcane vodka—earning awards and building a loyal following across the U.S.

The community-powered company has expanded into bourbon and other spirit categories through Bella Rio Bourbon and its strategic joint venture with Kennay Farms Distilling—the largest craft distillery in Illinois. This partnership is a key growth engine, providing not only access to thousands of aging barrels and increased production capabilities, but also a physical destination to activate the brand.

Through its joint venture with Kennay Farms Distilling, the company is leveraging the distillery as a hub for live events, brand activations, and immersive experiences that bring people directly to the source. These moments create opportunities for ticketed events, on-site sales, merchandise, and limited releases, while strengthening connection to the brand. By turning the distillery into a true destination—not just a place where spirits are made, but where the brand is experienced—the company is defining a unique model that sets it apart in the industry.

As part of this expansion, the company is launching a uniquely inspired release rooted in American heritage: the Bella Rio Washington Recipe Rye Whiskey—a revival reflecting the original recipe found in George Washington's whiskey ledgers. This release blends historical authenticity with modern craftsmanship, offering consumers a product shaped by the legacy of America's founding while introducing a compelling new narrative to the whiskey category.

"This isn't just about launching another product—it's about building a brand house with depth, story, and multiple revenue streams," said ROCK'N VP, Andy Roiniotis. "From vodka to bourbon, from live events to historical releases, everything we're building is designed to create something unique that our fans can enjoy and expand value for our investors."

An Opportunity to Invest

The Bella Rio Brand House now includes ROCK'N Vodka, Bella Rio Bourbon, joint venture products with Kennay Farms Distilling, and future brand extensions currently in development. With a proven ability to execute, a growing product portfolio, and a deeply engaged investor community, the company is positioning itself as a modern disruptor in the spirits industry.

The current offering provides investors with the opportunity to participate at an early stage of the company's continued growth and expansion. With a differentiated portfolio of brands, expanding distribution, and a strategy that extends beyond traditional product sales into experience-driven revenue, the company is building multiple pathways for long-term value creation. As these initiatives continue to scale, early participation allows investors to establish a position ahead of broader market recognition and future growth milestones. https://invest.rocknvodkas.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, including anticipated growth, expansion initiatives, product development, market opportunities, and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory developments, execution of business strategies, and other factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About ROCK'N Vodka / Bella Rio Brand House

ROCK'N Vodka, co-founded by Andy and Isabelle Roiniotis and partnered with Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick, is a multi-award-winning, 100% non-GMO sugarcane vodka with international distribution. Now operating as the Bella Rio Brand House, the company's portfolio includes ROCK'N Vodka, Bella Rio Bourbon, joint venture products, and future brand expansions such as its upcoming Bella Rio Washington Recipe Rye Whiskey. With 1,800 investors already on board, the company continues to grow through innovation, strategic partnerships, and community-driven ownership.

To learn more about the company and its investment opportunity, meet the leadership team, ask questions about the raise, and register for a live webinar, investors can visit: https://invest.rocknvodkas.com.

ROCK'N Vodka Website: https://www.rocknvodkas.com/

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SOURCE ROCK'N Vodka