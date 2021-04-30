Rockport, MA adds digital parking payments with Passport

ROCKPORT, Mass., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of Rockport announces the launch of Passport Parking, the mobile payment application that allows drivers to pay for parking directly from their smartphones. The app is powered by Passport, a leading transportation software and payments company that is trusted by cities to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure.

The free application allows parkers to manage parking sessions efficiently and conveniently, eliminating the need to interact with public surfaces. To begin a session through the Passport Parking app, a user enters the respective zone number (posted on nearby signage and decals) license plate number, and the desired amount of time for parking.

The Town currently uses Passport's digital enforcement solution and is adding Passport's mobile payment technology to streamline its operations and offer a better user experience. "We are continuously striving to improve the parking experience in Rockport, so the next step for us was to facilitate an easier and safer form of payment for our parkers," explains Police Chief John Horvath. "With our parking data flowing through one vendor, we can have a more unified view of our operations and can drive higher compliance rates."

Passport is the top mobile payment provider in Massachusetts, serving over 30 municipalities throughout the state including Boston, Chelsea and Revere. ParkBoston, the private label application powered by Passport, is used throughout the City of Boston and provides the same contactless service though Passport's digital platform as Passport Parking, but with a unique user experience.

"Passport Parking is the most widely offered mobile payment application in the state, meaning Rockport visitors likely already have the application downloaded," says Mollie Bolin, Passport sales executive. "We are thrilled to equip the Town of Rockport with more digital parking solutions so that it can provide a contactless payment option and allow parkers to enjoy their time in Rockport without worrying about expired parking."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

About Passport

Passport sets cities in motion, helping to create more livable, equitable communities. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is a transportation software company, delivering the operating system that enables cities to manage vehicle interactions with streets and sidewalks. With Passport, city leaders increase convenience, efficiency and compliance today and tomorrow. Trusted by more than 1,000 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles, and Miami, Passport is one of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, and was named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

