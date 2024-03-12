ROCKSINO BY HARD ROCK DEADWOOD: Lavish Guest Rooms Now Open on Historic Main Street

DEADWOOD, S.D., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood™ unveiled nearly two dozen completely renovated, luxurious rooms and suites and welcomed hotel guests on Monday, March 11. The first boutique hotel/casino of its kind in the Hard Rock International portfolio, The Rocksino by Hard Rock®, located in the famed Wild West town in the highest reaches of South Dakota's Black Hills, opened last August to much fanfare.

Rocksino by Hard Rock® Deadwood An image of one of the 22 newly opened guest rooms at The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood™, which welcomed guests for the first time this week on Historic Main Street. (Photo courtesy: Olivia Jacobs)

Fifteen months in the making, the 22 spacious guest rooms come in 11 different room types, including the Diamond Suite, a top-tier three-bedroom unit with a king and two queen beds, two-bedroom king and queen suites, single king and queen rooms, and units featuring two twin beds. Standard amenities include expresso coffeemakers, hairdryers, a safe, bottled water, large HD TV information centers, ceiling fans, and a fridge.

The property features a casino with 86 new state-of-the-art slot machines, a full-service restaurant and bar with craft cocktails, a delicious new menu, and authentic music memorabilia. The Rock Shop™ sells custom Rocksino by Hard Rock apparel.

"Tying in modern technology to an historic structure originally built in the 1890s, brings this beautiful property to a whole new level for Deadwood," said Steve Slowey, Rocksino managing partner and CEO of Slowey Management Co., which operates a dozen other lodging properties in the region, including the iconic Bullock Hotel on Historic Main Street.

"Knowing that we're open, that we're the Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood with properties all over the world, makes us proud to know what we'll be presenting to people who visit this fabled Wild West town," Slowey said.

Marc Oswald, the Hard Rock brand partner in the Rocksino venture, noted that the newly revamped guest rooms feature top-of-the-line, custom-designed murals depicting musical themes with Black Hills and Badlands scenes, while the entire property sports musical accents as well as the standard Hard Rock memorabilia die-hard customers have come to expect.

Nashville's Oswald, and Deadwood native Trinity Conrad, who acts as the Hard Rock brand's property liaison, operate Deadwood Legacy Holdings. They said that bringing the Hard Rock brand to the Northern Hills community already is resulting in international exposure for the Rocksino, Deadwood and the entire Black Hills.

"When combined with outdoor seating facing Deadwood's Outlaw Square, amidst all the entertainment and 24-hour gaming action, as well as regular concerts, the Rocksino will quickly become the place to be in this remarkable town," Oswald said. "In addition, Hard Rock International's over 300 properties in more than 70 countries worldwide are already touting Deadwood's new Rocksino via online efforts and on-property entertainment systems."

Each room is equipped with state-of-the art entertainment systems, which allows hotel staff team members to ask guests at check-in what genre of music they prefer, then be greeted by that style of music when they enter their room. The system also allows guests to access flight schedules for major cities, local and regional events, weather, pre-programmed radio stations, in-room yoga, and Bluetooth casting for accessing the guest's favorite apps.

To explore the Rocksino's new guest rooms online, or to book a reservation, visit https://rocksino.hardrock.com/deadwood/hotel. Reservations also may be made by calling 605-578-2222.

While ramping up for the summer season, the Rocksino expects to employ 75 staff and is currently hiring for career opportunities in all areas, including hotel, gaming and food and beverage. To apply for career opportunities at The Rocksino by Hard Rock Deadwood, visit https://rocksino.hardrock.com/deadwood.

Rocksino Reservations

Phone: (605) 381-7717

https://rocksino.hardrock.com/deadwood/hotel

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 309 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 88,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2023, Hard Rock Hotels was honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study as the number one Upper Upscale Hotels brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the fourth time over the last five years. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads, Best Brands for Social Impact, Customer Service All-Star and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International