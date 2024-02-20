ROCKSTAR® ENERGY DRINK BREAKS THROUGH ENERGY CATEGORY WITH NEW SCIENTIFIC CLAIM FOR SUSTAINED MIND-BODY ENERGY

Brand introduces new campaign "You Can Own Any Moment" to showcase how Rockstar Energy Drink formulas deliver lasting energy for mind and body, for up to 5 hours

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rockstar Energy Drink is launching its latest campaign, "You Can Own Any Moment," which brings to light how having the right kind of energy allows consumers to be the best version of themselves. The campaign is backed by a new claim that supports the brand's goal of meeting consumers' need for an energy drink that delivers sustained mind-body energy.

Rockstar Energy Drink introduces new “You Can Own Any Moment” campaign

The new science-based claim was the result of a best-in-class clinical study in which the brand tested their proprietary Rockstar Energy formulas with nearly 80 individuals, measuring caffeine metabolism and evaluating consumer's physical and mental energy levels over a period of 12 hours. Combining these two measurements created a holistic picture of the benefits of Rockstar Energy. Results from this study validated that its formulas with at least 160mg of caffeine optimally deliver the function and benefit that consumers desire – steady energy for both their mind and body for up to 5 hours. This campaign is being announced on the heels of the brand's new line of energy drinks, Rockstar Focus, which launched in late January and was developed to give consumers a drink that delivers energy and a mental boost.

"At Rockstar Energy, we took a scientific approach to understand all the elements of 'sustained mind-body energy' and have learned through our research study that our Rockstar formula delivers a consistent, stable energy for up to 5 hours where alertness was increased and tiredness was reduced," said Danielle Barbaro, Vice President R&D at PepsiCo Beverages North America. "We heard from consumers that rollercoaster energy was not for them, so we put our formula through rigorous testing to prove that Rockstar delivers a sustained energy for mind and body. We now have robust data that validates our formula is a perfect solution to address what consumers are longing for."

To showcase this concept of utilizing sustained energy, Rockstar Energy is also unveiling its new "You Can Own Any Moment" ad spot, which can be viewed HERE. The long-form ad spot depicts how being able to harness the right energy is everything. Whether morning or evening, what you're doing and what's next, where you are and where you're going – having the right energy allows you to be the best version of yourself.

"The result of this scientific study is a huge win for us as a brand, and our goal is to educate our fans about the importance of sustained energy so they can access and optimize every version of themselves," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of the Energy Category. "Our team looks forward to continuing to amplify the 'You Can Own Any Moment' campaign in the coming months, further showcasing how the right kind of energy can support both the mind and body, and truly allow you to conquer anything."

Timed with the campaign, PepsiCo refreshed the brand's visual identity and designed a unique iconography system that communicates its product benefits of sustained energy for the mind and body, as well as icons for caffeine content, electrolytes, and more. The team tapped into the brand's roots with an enlivened color palette and energetic photography. The result is a visual boost to the senses and an educational opportunity on the benefits of Rockstar Energy.

To learn more about the "You Can Own Any Moment" campaign, including new Rockstar Focus, visit www.rockstarenergy.com.

About Rockstar Energy Drink

Founded in 2001, Rockstar Energy Drink is committed to understanding the mind-body connection, providing functional energy to keep you moving confidently through every moment. It empowers a new generation to feel energized both mentally and physically, giving them the power to access and optimize every version of themselves. Acquired by PepsiCo in 2020, Rockstar Energy Drink offers over 40 products and is available in more than 30 countries. For more information, visit www.rockstarenergy.com and unlock your full potential, mind, and body.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $91 billion in net revenue in 2023, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

