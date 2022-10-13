Rockstar Energy Drink Enlists Pop Culture Phenomenon Angus Cloud as Brand Partner

Breakout Actor Stars as the Face of the Energy Drink, Marking his First Creative Collaboration with a National Beverage Brand

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's next for Rockstar Energy Drink? Today, the brand announced a partnership with actor and pop culture phenomenon, Angus Cloud. Together, the two will inspire fans to fuel their passions through a series of one-of-a-kind activations.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Angus, who will bring his creativity and style to the popular energy drink brand. Following his breakthrough role on HBO's hit show, 'Euphoria,' Angus has since captured the attention and adoration of the masses, with fans begging for more.

Now, Angus is joining forces with Rockstar Energy to celebrate cultural moments that reflect Angus' many passions which align with the values and brand ethos of Rockstar Energy.

"I've been drinking Rockstar Energy for a while, so when they came to me with this partnership opportunity, I couldn't think of a more dope collaboration," says Angus Cloud. "I'm always moving and lucky enough to be trying new things along the way, and I want to share my experiences with others to hopefully inspire their adventures."

"Angus Cloud is passionate about everything he does and continues to push the limits for what's next, not just in the acting world, but fashion, art, and more - making him the perfect fit for this collaboration," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of the Energy Category. "Together, we'll bring to life our joint passions and show fans that anything is possible if they focus their energy."

As the official energy drink of Formula Drift, the partnership will kick off with Angus joining the excitement for the Formula Drift Finals in Los Angeles on October 15, 2022. Since 2003, Formula Drift has been the epitome of auto performance and street culture, becoming one of the fastest growing motorsports series in the US. The activation leans into Angus and Rockstar Energy's passion for pushing the limits.

To stay up-to-date on what's next for Rockstar Energy and Angus, follow @rockstarenergy. There's more to come.

