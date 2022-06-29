Rockstar Energy Drink Hits the Road This Summer with the National Rockstar Energy Spotlight Tour

Known for its celebration of the relentless hustle, Rockstar Energy Drink is uplifting voices that are breaking the mold and blurring the lines of traditional music genres. Emerging artists across the country who embody their community's iconic sounds have been selected to be a part of this Rockstar-curated music program.

"Rockstar Energy Drink has a longstanding and passionate heritage with music – it's in our DNA," said Fabiola Torres, PepsiCo General Manager and Chief Marketing Officer of the Energy Category. "Rockstar Energy Spotlight Tour allows us to showcase and celebrate these multi-dimensional artists' talents with interactive experiences for fans across the country."

The talent line-up for the upcoming tour dates features:

• July 10: BRS Kash & North Ave Jax in Atlanta, GA

° The Atlanta native BRS Kash first emerged on TikTok with his hit single "Throat Baby (Go Baby)" and has since been recognized for his unique blend of rap and R&B on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs Chart.

° North Ave Jax is known for his unpredictable soundscapes punctuated by punk rock spirit, pop ambition, and even a twist of R&B. He introduces a scorching signature style on a series of 2021 singles and more to come.

• July 15 - 16: Allison Ponthier in New York City, NY

° Allison is testing the boundaries through her soulful indie/pop style with her latest EP, Shaking Hands With Elvis, "a welcome surprise from an artist with seemingly unlimited potential," said Billboard.

• July 23: Arin Ray in Chicago, IL

° The self-proclaimed neo-soul singer Arin Ray evokes sounds of the future with his warm R&B ballads that nod to artists before him while creating a new style entirely his own.

• August 5 - 6: Alexander 23 in Seattle, WA

° The Grammy-nominated musical force Alexander 23 combines his range of talent across traditional instruments, singing, songwriting, engineering, and record producing.

Each Rockstar Energy Spotlight Tour event will feature live music performances from the respective artists alongside other local opening acts. The recorded music from the featured artists will be released across major music services later this summer. Additionally, the brand will spotlight each city's creative community with participation from local vendors, designers, and artists.

Coinciding with the nationwide tour, the first single ever recorded in the Rockstar Energy Spotlight Studios, "2NLuv," performed by breakout star Jenevieve, will be released on all major music streaming platforms on July 8. Jenevieve performed and recorded the song live at the inaugural Rockstar Energy Spotlight Studios event in Los Angeles earlier this year. The song's release will accompany new video content from Jenevieve talking about her heritage, her approach to music, and why she partnered with the brand.

For more information and local block party details, please visit @rockstarenergy.

