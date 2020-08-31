Rockville, Maryland, Partners with ParkMobile for Contactless Parking Payments

ParkMobile is the No. 1 parking app in the U.S., with over 19 million users. The app is widely available in the local area including Washington, D.C., Montgomery County, Arlington, Alexandria and more. The app can also be used to pay for parking in over 400 cities across the U.S. ParkMobile offers all the same features and functionality as MobileNOW! but is available in many more locations in the immediate area and across the country. Other differences include ParkMobile's 24/7/365 customer service and additional payment options like PayPal and Apple Pay.

To pay for parking with the ParkMobile app, a user enters the zone number posted on the stickers and signs posted around the meter, selects the amount of time needed and touches the "Start Parking" button to begin the session. The user can also extend the time of the parking session on their mobile device without having to go back to the meter.

"We are happy to continue offering a contactless payment option in our city," said Chief Victor Brito of the Rockville City Police Department. "ParkMobile is the leading mobile parking app and is widely available in the Washington metropolitan area, making this an easy transition for our residents."

"ParkMobile is excited to work with the City of Rockville and extend our presence in the area," said ParkMobile CEO, Jon Ziglar. "We have millions of users locally who can use the app to safely and easily pay for parking wherever they go."

About ParkMobile

ParkMobile, LLC is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America, using a contactless approach to help millions of people easily find, reserve, and pay for parking on their mobile device. The company's technology is used in thousands of locations across the country, including eight of the top 10 cities as well as college campuses, airports, and stadiums. People can use ParkMobile solutions to quickly pay for on-street and off-street parking without having to use a meter or kiosk. Additionally, ParkMobile offers parking reservations at stadium venues for concerts and sporting events. Reservations are also available in metro area garages, allowing people to drive into the city without having to worry about finding parking. ParkMobile has been named to the Inc. 5000, Deloitte Fast 500, Smart Cities Connect "Smart 50," and the Atlanta Journal Constitution's Top Workplaces. Additionally, the company won the 2020 Stevie Awards for Achievement in Product Innovation and the 2019 Stevie Awards for Most Innovative Tech Company and Best Travel App. For more information, visit ParkMobile.io or @ParkMobile on Twitter.

ParkMobile Contact: Jeff Perkins, CMO, [email protected]

Rockville, MD Contact: Marylou Berg, Director of Communication, [email protected]

SOURCE ParkMobile

