Rockwell Automation Cuts Maintenance Costs, Finds Savings for Canadian Supplier, Perth County Ingredients, with Fiix CMMS

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is pleased to announce that Perth County Ingredients (PCI), a leading supplier of dried egg products to global food, beverage and nutrition markets in Canada, has achieved dramatic reductions in maintenance workload, downtime and operational costs after implementing the Fiix® computerized maintenance management system (CMMS).

Facing aging infrastructure, constant reactive maintenance and costly after-hours service calls, PCI needed a solution to move beyond "firefighting mode" and toward a proactive, data–driven maintenance strategy. The company turned to Rockwell Automation's Fiix CMMS and Fiix Asset Risk Predictor—transforming its entire maintenance operation in just months.

Initially, PCI was operating in a fully reactive state where 100% of maintenance was "run to failure," and critical equipment like boilers and chillers demanded constant attention. After-hours emergency calls were frequent, unpredictable, and costly. To break the cycle, PCI implemented Fiix CMMS across its operations, equipping its maintenance team with tablets and mobile access to work orders, SOPs and the building automation system. This enabled technicians to instantly pull up asset histories, scan QR codes for documentation and troubleshoot issues faster than ever, especially with Wi-Fi upgrades throughout the facility that ensured seamless access.

PCI partnered with Fiix's integration partner, Majik Systems, to connect plant programmable logic controllers (PLCs) directly to the CMMS, providing real-time data on vibration, temperature, pump current, torque and other machine-health indicators. As conditions drift outside preset thresholds, work orders are automatically generated, helping prevent failures long before they occur. This automated integration, completed in just two weeks, required no manual data entry and gives PCI 24/7 visibility into its assets—even when maintenance staff are off–site.

Since adopting Rockwell Automation's Fiix CMMS and Majik integration, PCI has achieved dramatic operational improvements, including:

54% reduction in reactive maintenance

47% decrease in after-hours maintenance call-ins

More than $40,000 in annual maintenance cost savings

Threefold return on project investment

Reduced equipment failure frequency, including fewer pump and bearing replacements

These improvements have enabled PCI to shift labor from emergency responses to value-added work, streamline contractor management and improve planning and capital decision-making. In fact, the success was so strong that PCI's parent organization rolled out Fiix across seven additional facilities, allowing multi-site oversight from a single centralized location.

Building on the success of condition-based maintenance, PCI is now leveraging Fiix's Asset Risk Predictor to identify emerging issues before they turn critical. Early-warning indicators, such as rising pump torque or temperature trends, allow PCI to anticipate problems and schedule interventions proactively, maximizing uptime and protecting product quality.

"We've already seen tremendous success," said Tom Dufton, maintenance/product manager, Perth County Ingredients. "The ability to understand asset behavior in real time and respond before failure has been a real game changer."

To learn more about the implementation of Rockwell Automation solutions at Perth County Ingredients, click here.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

