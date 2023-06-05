Rockwell Automation Features Executive Customers and Partners in New Thought Leadership Video Series

ROKStudios video program provides fresh perspectives on evolving technology trends and innovation driving better business outcomes in manufacturing, automation, and digital transformation

BRUSSELS, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the release of more than 70 video interviews with manufacturing industry leaders. The videos are part of the company's ROKStudios video program, highlighting trends in digital transformation, IIoT, cloud, MES, sustainability, augmented reality, industrial security and workforce.

The interviews recorded with customers include:

Dr. Hans-Peter Mertens, CEO, The Packaging Group (center), and Tom O'Reilly, global vice president, Sustainability, Rockwell Automation (right), discuss how collaboration can drive more sustainable packaging solutions during an interview with Stan Miller, head of public and analyst relations for Rockwell in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
As well as partners, such as:

  • Götz Erhardt, senior managing director at Accenture, and Susana Gonzalez, president for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Rockwell Automation, discuss how digital manufacturing can help to ensure success, even during the most volatile and unstable of times.
  • Laurie McDonald, Vice President of SaaS Digital Thread at PTC and Adam Page, Director of Global Technology Partnerships and Alliances, Rockwell, discus the evolution of the partnership between PTC and Rockwell Automation, from software-as-a-service, through out-of-the-box and specific solutions, to advancements in augmented reality.
  • Thierry Rouquet of Cisco explains how, by converging the worlds of IT and OT, the partnership of these two companies supports the Connected Enterprise through a common platform and secure network infrastructure.
  • André Henriksson from Microsoft and Salma Ghafoor of Rockwell Automation discuss the value of how adopting an Edge-to-Cloud deployment as part of a Connected Enterprise model enables organization-wide improvements in efficiency, visibility and collaboration.

And industry insights from Rockwell's own executives:

"We're exceptionally proud of the depth and breadth of insight available in these discussions," said Greg de Clercq, industry strategy and marketing director for EMEA at Rockwell Automation. "What's clear when you listen to these market leaders speak, is how fast innovation is changing the face of manufacturing — and how successfully that's delivering improved outcomes for everyone involved."

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

