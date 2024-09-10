Rockwell Automation Revolutionizes Safety with Launch of Logix SIS

The introduction of the Logix SIS from Rockwell Automation provides a modern and integrated safety solution, offering both SIL 2 and SIL 3 certifications for enhanced process and hybrid safety. Logix SIS provides all components of a safety instrumented system including the process logic-solver and I/O. The system is engineered to provide high availability with proven Rockwell Automation hardware leveraging the latest 1756 controller, FLEX 5000® I/O platform and Studio 5000 Logix Designer® application for a truly integrated user experience.

"Logix SIS represents a significant step forward, offering exceptional flexibility for process and hybrid safety applications while leveraging our proven hardware to target the highest safety levels," said Dan DeYoung, vice president, product management, Rockwell Automation. "Its intuitive interface, consistent with our other solutions, minimizes complexity and empowers partners to deliver high-level safety solutions."

Key Capabilities of Logix SIS:

Modern SIL 2 and SIL 3 solutions delivers comprehensive safety across a wide range of industrial applications.

High availability safety delivers continuous operation for critical processes.

Streamline implementation by leveraging familiar hardware and software.

Reduce engineering time to maximize efficiency through simplified design and configuration.

Upgrade the system without requiring planned downtime.

Available through Rockwell Automation distribution channels that provide convenient access to customers worldwide.

Logix SIS will be available for order in September 2024, and attendees at Automation Fair® 2024 in Anaheim, California will have an exclusive opportunity to witness the system in action and learn about its transformative capabilities.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

