Rockwell Automation's Industrial Decarbonization report connects the dots between automation technology and sustainability

News provided by

Rockwell Automation

31 Jul, 2023, 02:00 ET

The benefits of leveraging Industry 4.0 technology to support cost-effective, economic solutions for decarbonization

BRUSSELS, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it has published a report – "Five Key Operational Pathways to Accelerate Industrial Decarbonization" – that looks at how the industrial sector can leverage data-driven technologies and insights to help accelerate the energy transition.

Continue Reading
A new report titled “Five Key Operational Pathways to Accelerate Industrial Decarbonization” examines how the industrial sector can leverage data-driven technologies and insights to help accelerate the energy transition.
A new report titled “Five Key Operational Pathways to Accelerate Industrial Decarbonization” examines how the industrial sector can leverage data-driven technologies and insights to help accelerate the energy transition.

Business leaders face a major challenge in conceptualizing and delivering decarbonized processes in a way that balances profitability with future purpose, without adversely affecting the bottom line. This means that increasing energy efficiency, thoughtful use of critical resources, and innovative product and process redesign is no longer optional, but mission critical to ESG compliance and ensuring that emerging business models are equitably designed.

"Decarbonization will be a story of innovation and optimization," said Steffen Zendler, process industry strategy & marketing manager at Rockwell Automation. "Our customers have an install base from which they need to earn profits today to invest in the energy transition tomorrow. Process efficiency is key to balance these competing ambitions."

The report highlights five pathways that combine the urgent need to reduce the ecological impact of business operations, increasing production to meet growing demand, while maintaining profit margins to remain competitive. This zone of convergence is where operational efficiencies and improved profitability intersect with sustainability metrics, providing an effective strategy for decarbonization. The five pathways that fall within this zone are energy efficiency, extending asset lifespan, optimization of resources, faster response time to critical incidents and reducing personnel in remote or sensitive locations.

"You need to balance several factors to reduce your carbon emissions, but you also need to run a business. You need to know your costs, and drive efficiency and productivity," said Emmanuel Guilhamon, EMEA process industries manager – strategic accounts at Rockwell Automation. "Getting the right information will allow you to take the right decisions in order to drive sustainable outcomes."

The report covers topics including energy efficiency; asset electrification; low-carbon fuel, feedstock, and energy sources (LCFFES); and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS).

To learn more about the five key operational pathways to accelerate industrial decarbonization, download the industrial decarbonization report here.

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2161872/Decarb_report_cover.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981317/4179400/Rockwell_Automation_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Rockwell Automation

Also from this source

Significant Production Efficiencies to be Realized at Egyptian Chemical Plant, Thanks to Automation, Motor Control and Enclosure Solutions from Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Study Reports 44% of Consumer Packaged Goods Leaders Accelerate Digital Transformation to Improve Quality

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.