Rocky Mount Family Medical Center Joins Generations Family Practice

CARY, N.C., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generations Family Practice (GFP), a high-quality primary care clinic in Cary, has acquired Rocky Mount Family Medical Center (RMFMC), joining forces to build on each other's successes and provide high value, accessible primary care in Central North Carolina. Cary Medical Management (CMM) will provide technology and administrative services to both practices, ensuring the primary care practices consistently deliver high-value care at the best cost for their customers.

With anchor clinics in two Metropolitan Areas, Cary and Rocky Mount, and more than 25 physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants, this expanding group of practices is well-positioned to leverage new health-tech solutions to provide better patient outcomes and significant shared-savings to providers and customers.

"This is an exciting opportunity to share, collaborate and expand our delivery of value-based care in Central North Carolina," said Dr. Justin Glodowski, Medical Director of GFP. "Like Generations, RMFMC has been well known for providing outstanding care in their community for decades. I believe that by sharing our clinical knowledge and experience along with our innovative technical infrastructure we'll both become stronger care teams and significantly improve patient access to world class primary care."

Together, Generations and Cary Medical Management have been building a comprehensive primary care model that combines clinical expertise and technology in order to reduce the total cost of care while providing better care outcomes to patients, the hallmark of the Affordable Care Act.

"With RMFMC now on board," said Clifford Tse, Vice President of Acquisitions at GFP, "Generations and Cary Medical Management will continue their efforts to identify and recruit high quality clinics, physicians and advanced practice providers."

While not the case at RMFMC, primary care practices are facing extreme financial pressure from COVID, with the New England Journal of Medicine recently estimating that 20 to 40 percent are considering sale or closure – a serious issue to the health of patients and communities, if it materializes.

CMM is taking the technologies that enable favorable insurance contracts and significant shared-savings to primary care and mental health clinics across the state to either exit or remain independent while operating at much higher clinical and financial performances.

"We're looking forward to teaming with Generations Family Practice to take advantage of their high value specialty care network and expertise in operating as a value-based clinic," said Dr. Mark Abel, Medical Director of RMFMC, "Joining this elite group of providers is a great opportunity for us to continue to improve primary care delivery in our communities."

About Generations Family Practice

Generations Family Practice, P.A., was established in 2005 in Cary, NC, which has grown from a two-person medical practice to the Patient-Centered Medical Home that it is today. Generations Family Practice offers comprehensive primary medical care, from Well-Baby care to Geriatrics, and everything in between. Recently ranked top 3 family care clinics in the region, they have a strong foundation in value-based care, and provide the highest quality care before hours, after hours, and on the weekends. https://www.generationsfamilypractice.com/

About Rocky Mount Family Medical Center

Established in 1983, Family Medical Center of Rocky Mount has grown from one provider and one nurse to fourteen board certified providers and a support staff of over sixty-five. Rocky Mount Family Medical Center offers a variety of medical services including complete family care, women's health, on-site laboratory and radiology services, coagulation clinic and diabetes support groups with a goal of being known as the medical practice with the most satisfied and loyal patients in the region. https://www.rmfmc.com/

About Cary Medical Management

Established in 2019, Cary Medical Management was created by a group of experienced clinic operators, physicians, and executives of leading healthcare technology companies with a vision to drive home the "trillion-dollar transformation to value-based-care" promised by the Affordable Care Act. CMM's role is to leverage their wealth of healthcare experience and strong financial backing to ensure their portfolio clinics succeed in the new era of healthcare quality and value. https://carymso.com/

Press Contact:

- April Umminger, Public Relations Specialist

[email protected]

Clinic Contact:

- Clifford Tse, Vice President of Acquisitions

[email protected]



- Jonathan Fowler, Vice President of Operations

[email protected]

SOURCE Cary Medical Management