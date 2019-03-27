Rocky Mountain Automotive Press Association Names All-new 2019 Ram 1500 ‘Truck of the Year’

For RMAP's Truck of the Year award, the vehicle nominating committee considered a number of attributes, including performance, fuel economy, value and vehicle features, to narrow down the field to three finalists. After voting by the entire RMAP membership was tallied, the 2019 Ram 1500 was voted the winner.

"The 2019 Ram 1500 with eTorque mild hybrid system is the benchmark for efficiency and durability with a high level of technology and luxury unexpected in a pickup truck," said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. "Recognition from the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press Association further solidifies our efforts in the design, engineering and manufacturing of the Ram 1500."

About RMAP

2019 marks the 13th annual Rocky Mountain Vehicle of the Year awards. The goal is to recognize trucks that are all-new or significantly revised for the 2019 model year. In order to be eligible for the award, vehicles must be in the Rocky Mountain regional press fleet and available for RMAP members to test. RMAP represents automotive journalists from Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, New Mexico and Arizona. RMAP's main goal is to promote an information exchange between automakers and journalists and to help consumers make informed decisions about their transportation needs.

2019 Ram 1500

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck, leading in luxury, efficiency, capability and innovation. Ram leads the full-size truck segment with significant gains in fuel efficiency through an all-new eTorque mild hybrid system in both V-6 and V-8 configurations. Overall weight for the Ram 1500 has been reduced by 225 pounds. The frame uses advanced materials and engineering to eliminate 100 pounds while increasing stiffness and durability for 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world with technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems join the technology onslaught with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring.

