Rocky Mountaineer Introduces Four New Destinations to Discover in 2019

In celebration of the new packages, Rocky Mountaineer is offering its largest promotion of the year. With the Early Booking Bonus offer, travelers can receive up to $850 USD ($1,000 CAD) in added value, per couple, and be among the first to experience these new vacation packages in 2019.

The new 2019 vacation packages include:

First Passage to the West Canmore Self-Drive : Canmore is an authentic mountain town 20 minutes from Banff , offering stunning views and a laid back atmosphere where guests can hike, explore caves, or discover unique restaurants and boutiques. The seven-day Canmore Self-Drive package features lodging at the newly-constructed Malcolm Hotel in Canmore , four days with a rental car to explore the region, and two days onboard Rocky Mountaineer.





"With these new vacation packages, our guests can combine a luxurious rail journey on board Rocky Mountaineer with outdoor activities to explore the very best Western Canada has to offer," explained Deb Paulsen, vice president, guest experience. "We are excited to introduce our guests to even more of the Canadian Rockies with the addition of Canmore, Kananaskis, Sunshine Village and the Cariboo Mountains to our already incredible line up of available journeys."

The Early Booking Bonus promotion is available on qualifying 2019 packages of eight days or more. Guests can apply the added value offer to additional hotel nights, sightseeing tours, Alaska cruises and more. The Early Booking Bonus offer is available until August 31, 2018.

Guests looking to travel in 2018 can take advantage of the Free Hotel offer on qualifying vacation packages of five days or more and extend their trip to spend an extra night to explore Seattle, Vancouver or Calgary. The Free Hotel offer is available until June 29, 2018.

The Early Booking Bonus and Free Hotel offers are available for a limited time and must be requested at the time of booking. The offers have no cash value and other restrictions may apply. For more information about the offers, please contact Rocky Mountaineer at 1-877-460-3200 or www.rockymountaineer.com. For the latest news, follow on Twitter or Instagram, tune into YouTube, and connect on Facebook.

About Rocky Mountaineer

Rocky Mountaineer is the world's largest privately owned luxury tourist train and, since 1990, has welcomed more than two million guests to inhale the mountain air and let nature take their breath away. Guests can choose from over 65 vacation packages and four unique rail routes, which travel through iconic destinations such as Seattle, WA, Vancouver, B.C., and the majestic Canadian Rockies in Alberta. The unparalleled experience onboard the all domed fleet offers rich, historic storytelling, world class cuisine, and a first-hand look at the vast and untouched wild beauty of Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.

Rocky Mountaineer is considered one of the best ways to see the Canadian Rockies, having received numerous international awards and accolades for service excellence. These honours include eight World Travel Awards for "World's Leading Travel Experience By Train" and "World's Leading Luxury Train," and being listed as one of the world's "Dream Trips" by Travel + Leisure magazine.

