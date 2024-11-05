ROCKY MOUNTAINS EXPANSION: Citadel EHS establishes a Denver, CO office location offering industrial hygiene and safety consulting services

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel EHS (Citadel) is excited to announce the opening of a new office in the Denver Colorado metropolitan area. Citadel has hired David Natalizia as a Principal Consultant to support the expansion.

Meet David Natalizia

David Natalizia has over 25 years of experience in safety and risk management, and over 30 years of industry experience in both operations and safety roles. David specializes in safety management, safety culture development, safety program creation and enhancement, and enterprise risk management. He has helped many organizations build transformational safety leadership cultures. He is an expert in safety program design and the implementation of in-depth, advanced risk reduction approaches.

In David's new role with Citadel, he will lead consulting engagements with enterprise clients to address risk, safety, and operational effectiveness. Areas of specialization will include customizing solutions for improved employee safety and well-being, and empowering leaders to champion safer workplaces. David devises and delivers executive and senior leadership training on safety, risk, and operational effectiveness. He develops global programs, designs and executes customized system effectiveness audits, and creates plans for selection and deployment of EHS technologies, software, computer vision, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics solutions. David will also oversee delivery of Citadel's broad range of EHS services in and around the Rocky Mountain region.

"David is a nationally recognized safety professional. In addition to his technical skills, he has a rare ability to help organizations improve performance and reduce risk by working with leadership at the highest levels. Adding David to our Citadel team supports our geographic expansion into the Rocky Mountain region and will be a massive benefit to our clients who are seeking to improve their operational effectiveness and safety culture," stated Scott Brehmer, MPH, CIH, CSP, CFPS, Citadel's Industrial Hygiene & Safety practice leader.

