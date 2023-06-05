Rod 'N' Reel Resort to Host Grand Opening of Resort Phase 2 Building

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rod 'N' Reel Resort – a family-owned waterfront resort in Chesapeake Beach, MD - proudly announces the Grand Opening of the 2nd phase of their resort expansion. The new venue boasts a barbecue restaurant (CBQ), two floors of gaming areas, and a new event space. An elevated walkway has been constructed from the parking garage that gives guests a direct walkway into the gaming room on the second floor. The marina office is located along the walkway for all guests' fishing and boating needs. Lastly, there is a roof top pool for hotel guests to enjoy a frozen cocktail while relaxing in the warm summer sun, summer 2023.

The completion of Phase 2 marks yet another chapter in the resort's 77-year evolution. Although the Rod 'N' Reel Resort looks much different than it did in 1946, the Rod 'N' Reel family continues to serve customers with the same warm Southern Maryland hospitality.

The opening of the new space not only adds 2,300 square feet of additional venue space, but also creates numerous employment opportunities at the Rod 'N' Reel.

"As we celebrate the Grand Opening of our new space, and the expansion of the Rod 'N' Reel Resort, our family thanks all who have contributed to not only the exciting future of our property, but all who helped make it what it is today. We look forward to continuing to provide a welcoming environment where families and friends can make lasting memories and enjoy everything the resort has to offer."
~ Mary Lanham, CEO

With completion of Phase 2, Phase 3 is now underway at the Resort. This phase will reconstruct the original Rod 'N' Reel building (which opened in 1946), and will include: The new Rod 'N' Reel dining room, which will go back to its original location with the addition of outdoor dining on Fishing Creek, the construction of a flexible banquet space that can accommodate 500 people or allow for two simultaneous events, a roof top deck with an eagle's eye view overlooking the Bay for happy hours, private events, or wedding ceremonies, additional hotel rooms (the majority of them facing east overlooking the Chesapeake Bay). Connecting the Phase 3 building and the existing Hotel together will be a three-story atrium with direct views of the beach and Bay.

The atrium will have floor to ceiling windows on the east and west to allow for all day sunlight. The atrium and elevated walkway were designed to honor the property's history when the railroad came to Chesapeake Beach in 1900.

Learn more about this latest evolution of the Rod 'N' Reel Resort and view a live webcam and timelapse video of the construction on the Rod 'N' Reel website: https://www.rnrresortmd.com/our-past-our-future

About The Rod 'N' Reel Resort

Nearly 75 years ago, The Rod 'N' Reel opened its doors as a restaurant and marina in Chesapeake Beach, MD. Over the next several decades they transformed themselves into the Chesapeake Bay's Charter Fishing Capital and one of Calvert County's largest employers. Additional food and beverage outlets on the property include the seasonal Boardwalk Café, 1936 Bar & Grill, and their 2023 restaurant, CBQ. Passionate about their customer experience at the Rod 'N' Reel; the Mission Statement and Core Values guide the company in their growth and allegiance to their team members, friends, neighbors, and their community.

