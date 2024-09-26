Rod West shares plans to retire from Entergy

Veteran executive concludes chapter on decades-long career with the company

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy announced today that Rod West, group president of utility operations, will retire following more than 25 years of exemplary leadership and service to the company, effective Jan. 31, 2025. Beginning Nov. 1, West will serve as a strategic advisor to Entergy's Chair and CEO, Drew Marsh, and the company's executive team, to ensure a well-planned transition that continues to prioritize value creation for each of the company's key stakeholders.

Rod West

"Rod's contributions throughout his career at Entergy have been important to our company's success and will provide enduring benefits for all of our stakeholders," said Marsh. "Rod's strategic vision and leadership and his ability to manage competing stakeholder interests has consistently led to successful outcomes. He has been a leading champion for innovation, new solutions and technologies that have helped transform the way we serve our customers and grow our business."

West is responsible for the operational and financial performance of Entergy's five utility companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. He has been instrumental in helping position the company to capture the region's industrial growth, modernize and harden the energy grid, and improve the focus on customer outcomes. Recently, his teams have had notable successes, including Entergy Mississippi's partnership with Amazon Web Services representing the largest capital investment in the state's history, Entergy Louisiana's approval to invest $1.9 billion in building a more resilient grid over the next five years, and Entergy Texas' forward-looking proposal to ensure it is prepared to power a rapidly growing region.

"I've had a remarkable run," said West. "I could not have foreseen my career evolving the way it has when I joined Entergy. Regardless of the task or challenge, the undeniable commitment of our 12,000-plus employees has motivated and inspired me every day. I am grateful to those I was so lucky to call colleagues over all these years. And I'm immensely proud to have contributed to the company's growth, and continually improve service to our 3 million customers across the communities we serve. Entergy has a tremendous future with a strong team and clear vision, and it's the right time for me to move on to the next chapter in my journey."

Marsh continued, "Rod has been integral to our business and the industry. We thank him for his many years of service and the strong leadership team he has helped put in place, and wish him continued success in his upcoming endeavors."

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media. #WePowerLife

SOURCE Entergy Corporation