Rodan + Fields Adds New Talent To Their Leadership Team As Together With Their Consultant Community They Power Forward Their Life-Changing Mission

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields, LLC, a leading skincare brand powered by a direct selling business model and Independent Consultant Community, is announcing the addition of innovative talent to its leadership team. With a renewed focus on step-changing their direct selling business, the Company is pleased to welcome Laura Beitler as Chief Global Sales Officer (CGSO) and Elana Gold as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). These leadership changes are a part of Rodan + Fields' renewed commitment to double down on their roots as a direct seller and advance their life-changing mission around the globe.

Laura Beitler is a direct sales veteran who brings over two decades of channel experience to Rodan + Fields. Ms. Beitler has spent the last 20 years at Mary Kay where she began in the legal function and worked her way up to Associate General Counsel. Driven by her knowledge of the industry and her passion for encouraging and facilitating field leader success, she transitioned to the sales side of the business. Most recently, she held the position of Head of U.S. Sales and Marketing at Mary Kay. As Chief Global Sales Officer for Rodan + Fields, Ms. Beitler is responsible for the Global Sales Organization and business related to the brand's Independent Consultant salesforce. She will lead the Business Development, Field Operations, Field Marketing and Communications, and the Recognition and Learning + Development functions. Ms. Beitler holds a JD and MBA from Texas Tech University.

Elana Gold brings over 25 years of experience to Rodan + Fields, both in and outside the direct selling channel, leading international legacy brands at various stages and complexities to support their growth. She has held leadership positions for companies, including YumBrands, Abbott, as well as New Avon, where she played a critical role leading the company's transformation. As CMO, Ms. Gold will drive the strategy and vision for the R+F brand. She is responsible for Brand Strategy, Creative, Innovation, Corporate Strategy + Insights, Social Media, Loyalty, Digital Marketing + eCommerce, and the Corporate Communications functions. Ms. Gold holds an MBA in Marketing from Wharton and a BA in Russian, German and French from Emory University.

"There couldn't be a more important time for two trailblazers in their own right, Laura and Elana, to join Rodan + Fields as we become a leading direct selling company recognized industry-wide for our community, products and people," said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & President, Dimitri Haloulos. "It is undeniable that their leadership, passion, and expertise come at a unique stage in our Company's evolution to bring together our Consultant Community, direct selling business model, and product innovation in a more powerful way as we welcome our next era of growth."

In addition to these appointments, Rodan + Fields welcomed Mike Goldwasser as Chief People Officer (CPO) and Marjorie Goux as Chief Legal Officer (CLO) earlier in the year. These leadership additions further strengthen the Company's professional and strategic focus and will help the Company to build upon important organizational capabilities. As CPO, Mr. Goldwasser serves as the Human Resources Business Partner to the CEO and leads the Company's Human Resources organization, overseeing Talent Acquisition + Development, Employee Benefits + Compensation, Employee Engagement, and Office Facilities to support the Company's pursuit in creating a strong and unique culture of prioritizing people and the employee experience. As CLO, Ms. Goux leads the Company's Domestic and International Legal and Regulatory Affairs organization, while also serving as a strategic advisor and key business partner in a variety of capacities to support the Company's growth objectives.

"Our combined leadership team brings the industry knowledge, expertise, and passion that will be critical as we set new goals and reach new heights," said Haloulos. "I am honored to have such a solid leadership team working alongside our Consultant Community and Home Office Team. Together we will change more lives."

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of providing dermatology-inspired skincare and an entrepreneurial opportunity to change lives. As the #1 Premium Skincare Brand in the U.S. for the fifth consecutive year, from 2016 to 2020, * Rodan + Fields is proud of its regimen-based skincare and award-winning innovation, powerful direct selling business model and global Independent Consultant community. Products are available through R+F Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2021 Edition, retail value RSP terms; all channels; Premium Skincare; US, USA, United States, United States of America; Rodan & Fields, Rodan + Fields

