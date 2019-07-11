Rodan + Fields Appoints Steve Dee As Chief Information Officer

"Steve's strong track record as a technology leader and his experience partnering with Global and Brand teams on bringing to market innovative technology and digital tools and assets make him an exceptional choice to lead our Technology team. We are excited for Steve to join the R+F leadership team as we embark on our next phase of growth and advance our digital capabilities to support our powerful Consultant community," says Chris Newman, COO and CFO, Rodan + Fields.

At Rodan + Fields, Dee will lead Rodan + Fields' global information technology organization, defining and advancing the company's technology strategy and infrastructure to support the Company's growth plans. Dee will oversee the Platform Engineering and Digital Product Management, Corporate Applications and Infrastructure, Information Security, and Project Management and Governance teams, and will report to Chris Newman, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to Nike, Dee held CIO and CTO positions at J.Crew and Hayneedle. Steve started his career at Accenture and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Florida.

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields is disrupting the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community.

¹ Source Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2019 Edition, retail value RSP terms; all channels, Skin Care includes Sets and Kits; North America defined as Canada and the United States.

