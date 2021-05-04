Rodan + Fields Presents Breakthrough Research at 2021 SID Virtual Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan & Fields, LLC (Rodan + Fields), a leading dermatology-inspired skincare brand, will present two scientific posters at the 2021 Society for Investigative Dermatology's (SID) Virtual Meeting, one of the world's foremost scientifically-focused skin care conferences. The work highlighted in the posters, developed by a team of in-house scientists at the Rodan + Fields Berkeley Innovation Center, speaks to advancing important research and technology for two common skin concerns: environmentally-induced skin damage and skin inflammation.

Founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists, Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, Rodan + Fields is committed to advancing skin health and has deep expertise in leveraging novel formulations and techniques to provide dermatological solutions that deliver clear, healthy-looking skin and visible results to all.

"Investigative dermatology is rooted in our brand's DNA," Dr. Sumita Butani, Senior Vice President, Innovation. "We are eager to share this research in hopes of advancing our collective approach to skincare and bringing the highest level of product efficacy to our consumers."

The Rodan + Fields poster abstracts will be available for viewing virtually at the 2021 SID Virtual Meeting from May 3-8 and published in a supplemental edition of the Journal of Investigative Dermatology:

Environmental Stress Protection and Inflammaging Prevention: a Novel Synergistic Antioxidant Blend: Rodan + Fields demonstrated that one particular permutation, a combination of three different molecules each targeting different biological mechanisms associated with mitigating the effects of reactive oxygen species, provided additional downstream benefits mitigating biomarkers associated with inflammaging (inflammation induced aging), photoaging and hyperpigmentation caused by environmental oxidative stress. The findings support the notion that a multi-mechanistic antioxidant complex may synergistically alleviate environmentally-induced skin damage and provide superior protection when included in skincare formulations.

This technology is leveraged in Rodan + Fields' newly launched Regimens and products.

A Multitargeted Approach for Soothing Irritated Skin: Using their effective Multi-Med Therapy approach, Rodan + Fields evaluated a new botanical and Vitamin E blend called RF Botanical Soothing Blend for its ability to mitigate intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) in cultured human dermal fibroblasts generated by ultraviolet radiation and pollution (urban dust, UD), as well as downstream effects associated with propagation of the inflammatory cascade in skin cells generated by UVA. The findings support the notion that carefully selected skin soothing ingredients in an optimized combination may effectively mitigate skin irritation and inflammation while also protecting from external aggressors.

This technology is leveraged in Rodan + Fields' newly launched Regimen.

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields disrupted the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community. Products are available through Independent Consultants or on the Rodan + Fields website at rodanandfields.com.

