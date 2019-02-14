Rodan + Fields Showcases Groundbreaking Teen Acne Treatment Research at AAD 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1st, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan & Fields , LLC (Rodan + Fields), a prestige, dermatology-inspired skincare brand, and the #1 skincare brand in North America in 2017,1 will present four Scientific Posters at this year's American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. The work highlighted in the Posters, developed by Stanford-trained dermatologists and founders of Rodan + Fields, Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, and a team of scientists led by Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Timothy Falla, showcases the research behind the company's groundbreaking teen acne solution , SPOTLESS, along with important work on facial and body skin hydration, and the positive synergistic impact of calcium and retinal for multiple skin benefits.

"We are delighted to share our latest research at the Academy's Annual Meeting," said Dr. Falla. "We've seen extraordinary results in our clinical studies and this further validates our scientific leadership and commitment to developing innovative products that provide meaningful results."

The teen and young adult acne treatment research poster2 being presented at AAD details an eight-week clinical study on the efficacy and safety of a two-step acne regimen developed by Rodan + Fields utilizing a patent-pending delivery system designed for teenage subjects, leveraging Benzoyl Peroxide in an innovative liquid form.

The research highlights the work that went into the launch of Rodan + Fields new SPOTLESS regimen, which features a novel BPO 2 Technology to penetrate stubborn biofilms and balance the microbiome inside pores to effectively combat the entire acne cycle.

The eight-week clinical study of male and female teenagers with mild-to-moderate acne assessed the efficacy and safety of the regimen. With benefits beginning from first use, 97 percent of those in the study reported significant improvement in overall blemish appearance. In addition, this regimen provided faster onset of benefits and was less irritating than competitor products utilizing Benzoyl Peroxide.

The American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting is the largest annual gathering of dermatologists in the world, with more than 18,000 attendees. All four Rodan + Fields poster abstracts will be available for viewing at the AAD meeting starting on March 1, 2019 at 7am EST. In addition to the SPOTLESS Regimen (Poster 9814), Rodan + Fields will detail work on:

The hydration benefits of a body moisturizer, ACTIVE HYDRATION BODY REPLENISH, utilizing a revolutionary 3D3P Molecular Matrix polymer network (Poster 9811). 3

An innovative moisturizer with multiple benefits (Poster 8528). 4

A formulation to benefit skin disorders such as Darier Disease (Poster 10136).5

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2002 and founded by dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of giving consumers the best skin of their lives. The brand is a result of the Doctors' belief that healthy skin empowers people to feel confident. Born in the digital era and designed to directly reach consumers where they live and shop via mobile and social networks, Rodan + Fields is disrupting the industry with its regimen-based skincare and powerful Independent Consultant community.

1 Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Beauty and Personal Care 2018 Edition, retail value RSP terms; all channels, Skin Care includes Sets and Kits; North America defined as Canada and the United States

2 "Efficacy and safety of a 2-step acne regimen utilizing novel delivery system designed for teenage subjects," by Katie Rodan MD, Kathy Fields MD, Danielle Ong, Timothy Falla PhD

3 "Immediate and long-lasting benefits in hydration from body moisturizer utilizing an interpenetrating polymer network," by Katie Rodan MD, Kathy Fields MD, Danielle Ong, Timothy Falla PhD

4 "A novel skin-perfecting moisturizer with multiple benefits," by Katie Rodan MD, Kathy Fields MD, Danielle Ong, Timothy Falla PhD

5 "Effect of retinaldehyde and calcium on epidermal barrier function in reconstructed human epidermis," by P Diaz, E Berglund, J Veit, J Simon Craw, Timothy J Falla, Katie Rodan, Kathy Fields

SOURCE Rodan + Fields

Related Links

http://www.rodanandfields.com

