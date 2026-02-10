Rodan + Fields Unveils Pure C Serum: A Breakthrough Vitamin C for Skin Longevity

A no-oil, no-water Vitamin C powered by 10% Pure Ascorbic Acid, shown to double skin's antioxidant capacity and

increase collagen production – clinically tested until perfected to support skin health through every decade.

SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan + Fields , the dermatology-driven skincare company founded by female dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields, announces the launch of Pure C Serum, a next-generation Vitamin C innovation designed to support long-term skin health and visible skin longevity. Clinically tested until perfected, Pure C Serum represents one of the brand's most anticipated launches in recent years, reflecting its commitment to science-backed formulas that deliver measurable results. Powered by 10% Pure Ascorbic Acid, a powerful antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals, unstable molecules that damage skin cells and compromise long-term skin health, Pure C Serum is designed to support visible skin longevity through every decade.

Rodan + Fields Pure C Serum

Pure C Serum (MSRP: $90) provides two lines of defense against visible signs of aging: an antioxidant boost on the surface and collagen support at the foundation. It helps improve firmness, texture and brightness while defending against environmental stressors that can weaken the moisture barrier with 2X increase in skin's natural antioxidant capacity. Powered by 10% Pure Ascorbic Acid, one of the most concentrated forms of Vitamin C, Pure C delivers optimal absorption and maximum efficacy.

CLINICAL RESULTS:

94% achieved less noticeable wrinkles***

82% had fewer fine lines**

75% noticed plumper-looking skin**

73% noticed healthier-looking skin**

**Based on an 8-week U.S. clinical and consumer study.

***Based on an 8-week clinical study using image analysis of wrinkles.

Unlike traditional Vitamin C serums, Pure C has no derivatives and is the purest form of Vitamin C. Formulated with no oil and no water, creating a humectant-rich, nourishing texture that attracts and retains moisture, leaving skin radiant, dewy and refreshed. Designed to adapt to the skin's changing needs across decades, Pure C Serum delivers a comprehensive approach to healthy, youthful-looking skin for a range of ages and skin types.

"At Rodan + Fields, we don't launch often – we launch when the science is undeniable," said Dalia Stoddard, Chief Innovation Officer at Rodan + Fields, "Pure C Serum represents years of clinical research to create a Vitamin C that doesn't just brighten, but supports the longevity of the skin itself."

Pure C Serum will launch on February 9, 2026 exclusively on RodanAndFields.com , followed by expanded retail availability at select ULTA Beauty stores and Ulta.com beginning February 22, 2026.

About Rodan + Fields

Rodan + Fields was launched in 2008 and founded by Stanford-trained dermatologists Dr. Katie Rodan and Dr. Kathy Fields with the mission of delivering proven results in skincare and haircare through science-backed, dermatologist-developed products. Rodan + Fields is the #1 Female Dermatologist-founded Skincare Brand in the U.S.* For more information on the brand, please visit rodanandfields.com

SOURCE Rodan + Fields