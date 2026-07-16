Rodan Energy Continues to Support Its Clients by Securing a Significant Position in PJM's Electricity Market

Record capacity prices mean sharply higher electricity costs for large power users. Actively managing demand is now one of the fastest ways to cut costs and create new revenue.

PRINCETON, N.J., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rodan Energy Solutions today announced it has secured a significant and growing position in PJM, North America's largest electricity market, serving 13 states and the District of Columbia. PJM's most recent annual auction set the price of committed power at the maximum the market allows: $118,625 per megawatt, per year. Those record prices will flow directly into the capacity charges on every large power user's bill.

The math has changed. A company that does nothing will pay far more for electricity. A company that actively manages its demand can avoid a large share of those charges and get paid for its flexibility, now worth six figures per megawatt each year. Rodan clients captured the full value of this auction because Rodan managed every step: strategy, enrollment, around-the-clock operation from its 24/7 operations center, measurement, and payment. They stayed focused on running their business. Rodan managed the rest.

"Large power users are facing rising energy costs, sustainability commitments, and growing pressure on reliability, all at once. No single product fixes that," said Paul Grod, CEO of Rodan Energy Solutions. "That is why our clients treat us as their energy team, not just a product vendor. We manage their energy the way a CFO manages their company: market intelligence, AI-driven analytics, strategic capital deployment, and active management with full accountability for results. At today's prices, dynamically managing demand is no longer an option. It is a requirement of running a competitive operation."

More Than Demand Response

Demand response, where companies are paid to reduce power use when the grid needs it most, is only the starting point. At today's demand costs, large power users need a comprehensive suite of flexibility solutions. Rodan delivers it through FlexOps, its AI-powered optimization platform managing over 1,500 MW of distributed energy resources, including curtailable load, generation, and battery storage, across all North American electricity markets, and scaling rapidly. For some of the continent's most demanding operations, the result is lower energy costs, measurable progress on sustainability targets, and more reliable power at every site.

Expanding Battery Storage and Inviting Partners

Rodan is expanding its behind-the-meter battery storage portfolio and invites partners in that growth: commercial and industrial energy users seeking long-term cost and resiliency solutions, along with battery manufacturers, EPCs, investors, and financial institutions. The company is in active discussions with hyperscalers, large-footprint data centre operators, electric vehicle fleets, and utilities, for whom on-site storage is an increasingly practical answer to power demand, grid constraints, and clean energy commitments.

Find out what your flexibility is worth at www.RodanEnergy.com.

About Rodan Energy Solutions

Rodan Energy Solutions is a leading North American grid optimizer and energy services company. Rodan's FlexOps platform manages over 1,500 MW of distributed energy resources across North America for power producers, utilities, and large energy consumers. As Your Energy Team, we deliver meaningful outcomes by Making Sustainable, Attainable™. Learn more at www.rodanenergy.com.

SOURCE Rodan Energy Solutions Inc.