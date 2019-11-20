RØDE VideoMic NTG Hybrid Analog USB Shotgun Microphone; More Info at B&H

Indeed, this is a microphone that excels in sonic quality, whether held atop a boompole, mounted on your camera, or put in front of your face during a podcast. This mic inherits its acoustical design from the pro-level NTG5, giving you a highly directional pickup pattern, a flat frequency response between 35 Hz and 18 kHz, and a natural-sounding off axis pick up.

Rode VideoMic NTG Hybrid Analog/USB Camera-Mount Shotgun Microphone

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1521595-REG/rode_vmntg_videomic_ntg_camera_mount_shotgun.html

Rode VideoMic NTG Highlights

Vlogger, Run & Gun, Voiceover, Podcaster

For Cameras, Mobile Devices & Computers

30-Hour USB Rechargeable Battery

Variable Gain, Pad, Roll-Off & HF Boost

USB Out or 3.5mm Out with Safety Channel

Power Switch with LED and Auto On/Off

Peak Warning LED

Windscreen Reduces Wind Noise

Includes Shoe/Pole Shockmount

This mic has all the features you've come to expect from the RØDE VideoMic series, including a two-position high-pass filter, and a selectable high-end boost, a 20-dB pad, and the ability record a safety track of audio to two-channel camera preamps.

However, the VideoMic NTG goes beyond previous offerings in several key ways. Instead of a three-position gain-switch, the mic offers a continuously variable control; this lets you select any gain between mic level and headphone level. The VideoMic NTG also provides an auto-sensor to determine whether you've plugged into a smartphone or a camera automatically, handling the connection so you don't have to. You'll also note the built-in rechargeable battery, which lasts up to 30 hours at a time.

Perhaps, most importantly, you'll see the USB port and wonder, is this a USB mic?

Wonder not, good people—it sure is: plug the microphone into your computer over USB and you can record 24-bit/48 kHz audio directly, using the knob to set the levels, and monitoring the output over the 3.5mm jack. Now you need not worry about a preamp when overdubbing ADR. You can plug right into your computer instead.

If this sounds enticing to you, come by our SuperStore, or visit us online, to check one out today.

