ROE & CO IRISH WHISKEY INVITES YOU TO DISCOVER MODERN IRISH WHISKEY AND MUSIC AT 'ROE & CO LISTENING SESSIONS' VINYL POP-UP SERIES

This isn't your typical St. Patrick's Day celebration – the Roe & Co Listening Sessions pop-up series is all about bringing the local community together over a shared love of vinyl and cocktails. Against curated sounds by Lora Hemy, our head distiller and part-time DJ, guests will take a journey of flavor exploration in the heart of Brooklyn.

"For Roe & Co, as St. Patrick's Day celebrations continue to evolve, Irish Whiskey and music share a timeless allure that transcends generations," said Lora Hemy, Head Distiller at Roe & Co Distillery in Dublin. "As a lover of both whiskey and vinyl, I can't think of a better way to celebrate the holiday than savoring the sounds of Dublin while enjoying delicious drinks at the Roe & Co Listening Sessions."

In addition to Roe & Co's resident DJ, Roe & Co Listening Sessions attendees will also enjoy performances from local New York City talent that captures the spirit of Dublin, seamlessly blending new Irish sounds with both traditional tunes and cutting-edge music.

Roe & Co is welcoming music lovers in New York City (21+) to experience the Roe & Co Listening Sessions at two storied record stores – Brooklyn Record Exchange and Superior Elevation Records – and enjoy samples of exclusive Roe & Co cocktails all while meeting, mingling and searching with other cocktail-loving vinyl fans. To enjoy the Roe & Co Listening Sessions, simply drop by during the below times – no RSVP required.

Friday, March 1 – Brooklyn Record Exchange

599 Johnson Ave 2nd Floor

Brooklyn, NY 11237

4-8 pm ET

Saturday, March 2 – Superior Elevation Records

616 Grand St.

Brooklyn, NY 11211

12-8 pm ET

Sunday, March 3 – Brooklyn Record Exchange

599 Johnson Ave 2nd Floor

Brooklyn, NY 11237

12-8 pm ET

Not in the NYC area? Irish Whiskey fans across the country can still enjoy Roe & Co for all their St. Patrick's Day celebrations! With cocktails highlighting all five pillars of flavor, there's a cocktail for everyone to love – a few of our favorite recipes for the holiday below.

Roe & Co is a super-premium Blended Irish Whiskey, named in honor of George Roe, a true pioneer of Irish Whiskey. Aged in ex-bourbon barrels, non-chill filtered and bottled at an ABV of 45 percent (90 proof), Roe & Co can currently be purchased for all of your St. Patrick's Day across the US in California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York State, North Carolina, Ohio or Rhode Island.

No matter how you choose to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with Roe & Co this month, please remember to drink responsibly. For more information, visit roeandcowhiskey.com or follow Roe & Co at @RoeandCoWhiskey on Facebook and Instagram.

Roespresso Martini

1.25 oz Roe & Co Blended Irish Whiskey

0.5 oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur

1 oz Espresso

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

Instructions:

Vigorously shake all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Double-strain to pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with 3 coffee beans.

Roe Smash

1.5 oz Roe & Co Blended Irish Whiskey

0.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

4 Dashes of Aromatic Bitters

Splash of Soda Water

Fresh Mint for garnish

Instructions:

Add all ingredients (apart from soda water) to a highball glass and stir to combine. Add crushed ice. Top with soda water and stir once more. Garnish with a sprig of fresh mint.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Media Contact:



TAYLOR

Roe&[email protected]



SOURCE Diageo

