'Roe Canada: Finding the True North in a Post-Roe World' Premieres This Week on EWTN

IRONDALE, Ala., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 overturn of Roe v. Wade by the U.S. Supreme Court sent shockwaves throughout America and around the world. Nowhere was this surprise more deeply felt than in Canada, where abortion laws now differ starkly from those in the U.S., at least at the federal level. In light of these events, EWTN is proud to announce the premiere of its new documentary, "Roe Canada: Finding The True North in a Post-Roe World," which airs 3:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 10. (Find EWTN at www.ewtn.com/everywhere.)

Could the Dobbs victory be the impetus for change in Canada? Post this EWTN will premiere its new documentary, “Roe Canada: Finding The True North in a Post-Roe World” at 3:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 10. (Find EWTN at www.ewtn.com/everywhere.)

Directed, co-written, and produced by Kevin Dunn, a prominent figure in Canada's pro-life movement, this 60-minute documentary provides an overview of the abortion battle in Canada and explores what Canadians and others fighting this war on the unborn can learn from the 50-year struggle waged in the U.S.

The documentary follows the journey of two young Canadian women, Josie Luetke and Ruth Robert, as they traverse the United States, learning from America's top pro-life leaders about the strategies and challenges they faced at the federal level, and what they are doing now that the issue has been returned to the states.

"The overturn of Roe v. Wade…finally managed to get Canadians to sit up and start paying attention, to ask long overdue questions," Luetke says. "Why has there been a lively debate south of the border…but just crickets in Canada? Could we ever follow in the footsteps of our American neighbors? Could the Dobbs victory [the cast that overturned Roe v. Wade], be the impetus for change?"

"Roe Canada" sheds light on critical issues surrounding abortion, including the fact that there is scientific consensus on human life at conception and the importance of political engagement in the pro-life movement. The documentary also highlights the impact of personal experiences and compassion in fostering dialogue and effecting change.

Luetke and Robert's steadfast commitment to the cause, despite the opposition and adversity they encounter, will inspire viewers on both sides of the border.

How have pro-lifers managed to keep up the ongoing fight for so many years and in spite of such incredible obstacles? As Josie aptly expresses it: "When you have the truth on your side…and you're defending what's right and what's good, it doesn't matter how dark it gets or how far down the wrong path society goes, it's still possible to make progress."

This documentary is a must-see for individuals seeking to understand the complexities of the battle to save the lives of the unborn. "Roe Canada" offers invaluable insights for any individual interested in championing the rights of the most vulnerable members of society.

Don't miss the premiere of "Roe Canada: Finding the True North in a Post-Roe World" on EWTN. Join the conversation on social media and share your thoughts on how this impactful documentary has inspired you.

For more information, please visit EWTN's Facebook page.

ABOUT EWTN and EWTN NEWS

In its 43rd year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 435 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., EWTN News operates multiple global news services, including Catholic News Agency, "The National Catholic Register" newspaper and digital platform, ACI Prensa in Spanish, ACI Digital in Portuguese, ACI Stampa in Italian, ACI Africa in English, French and Portuguese, ACI MENA in Arabic, CNA Deutsch in German and ChurchPop, a digital platform that creates content in several languages. It also produces numerous television news programs including EWTN News Nightly, EWTN News In Depth, EWTN Pro-Life Weekly, The World Over, and others.

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network