ROE Visual To Introduce High-Contrast Black Marble Glass Top Floor Display At Infocomm 2018

SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ROE Visual teams from the company's headquarters in Shenzhen, China and its sales and service offices in Leek, Netherlands and Burbank, CA – will be out in full force at Infocomm 2018 with a battery of new products including the Black Marble, a high-contrast, state-of-the-art LED floor display that adds depth, dimension and production value to any event.

Black Marble with glass top introduced at Infocomm 2018. Visit Booth 2014 to see ROE Visual's laser sharp, high contrast floor display

ROE Visual's Black Marble was specifically engineered for concert stages, television studios and commercial stands with crossover capacity to many other creative applications. Mix-and-match panels allow for an enhanced creative experience while the smooth surface allows for high-end use without fear of slippage or scratching. Top industry technicians contributed to hands-on solutions that reduce assembly time and labor costs.

ROE Visual's Black Marble – that allows for expanded floor lighting design by way spotlights incorporated into one of its modules -- pairs perfectly with the company's show-stopper product, the high-res, large-format Sapphire LED system that will make its market debut at a press conference to be held at 3PM on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at N2014.

To best showcase the Black Marble floor, ROE Visual's Infocomm booth will come embedded with this new glass-top LED flooring as well as a screening room style theater where videos and other visuals on the company's complete line of cutting-edge touring and fixed-installation products will be displayed.

Throughout Infocomm 2018, ROE Visual Product Managers will be available alongside ROE's sales and marketing team to answer questions on new products and services as follows:

ROE Visual Sapphire | Unleash your creative genius

The official launch date for the ROE Visual Sapphire is June 6, 2018 at the time of the Press Conference on this date, however, Infocomm 2018 attendees can preview aspects of this laser-sharp 1.5mm pixel pitch LED panel that offers a completely new approach to building and mounting large display LED screens at Booth N2014.

Introducing the Diamond 2.6 series

The ROE Visual small-pitch Diamond 2.6 (DM2.6) offers a lifelike viewing experience with the convenience ultra-lightweight frame design for a wide range of indoor applications.

Diamond 2.6's Carbon and Magnesium frame design offers lightweight panels while black LEDs provide an incomparable viewing experience through high contrast and brightness. Magnetic assembly, flexible and curving Diamond 2.6 panels are easy to set-up and disassemble.

ROE Academy Expansion

After a series of successful ROE Visual training sessions in Europe and the United States, the company is expanding the program. ROE offers a certificate program for video and lighting technicians and others who complete program on-site at either the Burbank, California or Leek, The Netherlands offices. Upon special request, the training can be offered off-site. Users of ROE products can learn more about system set-up, troubleshooting and preventative maintenance through the course.

About ROE Visual

ROE Visual, founded in 2006, lives up to its tag-line your stage is our passion by providing unique, best-in-class, high-resolution LED displays for all commercial applications. From the top stages across the world, to exquisite broadcast and architectural installations, ROE Visual products offer maximal creativity, ease-of-use, durability and visual excellence. Our global technical support team is expert in LED display technology is an extension of any production team, able to troubleshoot remotely or intervene on-location.

ROE Visual is based in Shenzhen, China with sales offices and service centers in Leek, The Netherlands and Burbank, California. The company enjoys relationships with global rental companies including PRG, NEP and other notable partners.

ROE Visual manufactures best-in-class LED displays, supplying a broad range of LED solutions for rental, broadcast, live events, corporate, architectural, retail, control room, houses-of-worship and other applications.

ROE Visual Core Products Black Marble | Black Onyx | Black Pearl | Carbon | Diamond | Hybrid | Hybrid 15S | Linx | Magic Cube | ROE Strip | Sapphire | Vanish

