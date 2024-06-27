Roers Companies, an NMHC top 50 developer and builder, rolls Funnel out portfolio-wide

Roers Companies selects Funnel's Renter-Centric® CRM and AI solution for 8,446-unit portfolio

TAMPA, Fla., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel Leasing , the only front office product suite to successfully centralize operations for leading companies, today announced its newest client Roers Companies, a 2024 NMHC top 50 developer and builder and multifamily real estate investment firm powered by in-house development, construction, and property management. Roers Companies is rolling out Funnel's multifamily CRM and AI Virtual Leasing Agent — across their entire 8,446-unit portfolio. This partnership demonstrates Roers Companies' commitment to giving their onsite leasing teams a hand, and providing an exceptional renter experience, through Funnel's solution that will allow their teams to support new lease-ups and ongoing leasing activity throughout the portfolio.

"We are thrilled to partner with Funnel and give our teams a hand while enabling more flexible operations as we continue to grow," said Brady Olson, Director of Leasing Operations, Roers Companies. "At Roers Companies, we pride ourselves in not only our bold vision but more importantly the extraordinary results we deliver upon this vision."

Roers Companies earned several honors recently including: 2024 Property Management Company of the Year at the Minnesota Real Estate Awards, 8th on Austin Business Journal's 2024 list of largest Austin multifamily developers , and Roers Brothers Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Heartland Award Finalists . These awards exemplify their ethos of building the future of multifamily real estate.

"Funnel is honored to partner with Roers Companies, they are implementing our core products that are proven to drive efficiency and future-proof their business by giving them operational flexibility moving forward," said Tyler Christiansen, CEO, Funnel. "Their tech-forward approach demonstrates a commitment to delivering value to investors and owners, and leaving the old operating model's playbook behind."

About Funnel

Funnel provides a win to three vital groups: operators looking to reduce costs and improve efficiencies; stretched-thin onsite teams who demand a better long-term career; and renters who demand a better customer experience. Funnel's AI and automation-powered platform is the enterprise-grade solution industry leaders, owners, and operators trust to deliver a streamlined, consistent, and connected experience from first inquiry through years of renewals, while simultaneously saving operators quantifiable money through the operational flexibility only a renter-centric platform can provide. We call it Renter Management Software; our clients call it the new operating model.

About Roers Companies

Roers Companies is a multifamily real estate investment firm powered by in-house development, construction, and property management. The company builds quality rental housing in areas where demand outpaces supply, with more than 13,000 units developed across 14 states since 2012. Roers Companies has been recognized as a National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Top 25 Developer and Builder as well as the 2024 Minnesota Real Estate Awards' Multifamily Property Management Company of the Year.

