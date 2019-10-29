Roger Ray, MD, Joins The Chartis Group as Physician Consulting Director

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce that Roger Ray, MD, has joined the firm as Physician Consulting Director. He brings over 30 years of healthcare experience to Chartis having served in a variety of leadership positions at major medical centers and health systems throughout the eastern United States.

Dr. Ray most recently served as Executive Vice President/Chief Physician Executive at Atrium Health (formerly Carolinas Healthcare System), where he was responsible for operational oversight of all system physicians including a 3000+ provider medical group. His responsibilities also included oversight of numerous system functions (Population Health, Carolinas Physician Alliance, Atrium Health Virtual Care, Atrium Health Poison Control Center, System Medical Staff Services, Quality and Safety Improvement, Infection Prevention and Accreditation Services); strategic and operational oversight of 11,000 system employees and a greater than $2 billion budget; and oversight of all graduate and undergraduate medical education and research functions, including the Charlotte Division of UNC School of Medicine.

Greg Maddrey, President, Chartis Consulting stated, "Roger is an excellent addition to the Chartis team. His comprehensive senior executive experience with major medical centers and health systems will complement the firm's team of healthcare consulting leaders and bring a physician executive point-of-view to our solutions."

Dr. Ray commented, "I have devoted my career to leading teams focused on creating an enduring, positive impact on healthcare. I am thrilled to join The Chartis Group, an organization of talented professionals that has an impressive track record of doing exactly that."

Prior to joining Atrium Health, Dr. Ray served in various senior capacities at BayCare Health System, Morton Plant Mease Health Care, and AnMed Health System. He practiced clinical neurology for 15 years and has served on numerous professional and community boards.

Dr. Ray received his Doctor of Medicine from West Virginia University; his Master of Business Administration with a major in healthcare from the University of Colorado; and his Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Virginia.

About The Chartis Group

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com.

SOURCE The Chartis Group

Related Links

chartis.com

