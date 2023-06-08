Rogers-O'Brien Construction Breaks Ground on Cosm, the First Ever "Shared Reality" Venue in Texas

Rogers-O'Brien Construction Co

08 Jun, 2023, 16:30 ET

Rogers-O'Brien Construction to partner with HKS architecture firm on the construction of the revolutionary venue space.

DALLAS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) officially begins work on the highly-anticipated Cosm, a first-of-its kind venue in the state. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday, June 7 at Grandscape, a development in The Colony, Texas, to celebrate the beginning of the 65,000-square-foot public entertainment venue.

Cosm, Grandscape, and RO leadership officially move the dirt, symbolizing the start of the project.
Cosm, Grandscape, and RO leadership officially move the dirt, symbolizing the start of the project.

Featuring an impressive 87-foot-diameter LED dome, this facility will host live events and redefine the spectator experience. Alongside a similar venue in Los Angeles, the DFW location will serve as a model for upcoming projects, ushering in a new era of immersive entertainment for sports, music, and more. At the Grandscape site, North Texans will have the opportunity to experience "shared reality" encounters, including art exhibitions, experiential content, and a diverse range of live sports and entertainment events such as NBA games and pay-per-view UFC competitions. The venue's immersive hall, outdoor deck, and CX System software work together to bring this extraordinary experience to life.

The introduction of Cosm to Texas marks a significant milestone in the event industry. The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by The Colony city officials including Mayor Richard Boyer, as well as leadership from Cosm, HKS, and RO. 

RO is proud to partner with HKS, the architect of record, and Cosm on this revolutionary project. The project is slated for completion in the fall of 2024.

About Rogers-O'Brien Construction: Rogers-O'Brien Construction is a leading Texas construction company dedicated to providing exceptional quality and service in the industry. With a strong commitment to safety, innovation, and employee well-being, Rogers-O'Brien Construction consistently delivers projects that exceed client expectations while fostering a safe and productive work environment. For more information on Rogers-O'Brien Construction and their dedication to employee safety, please visit r-o.com.

