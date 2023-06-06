Rogers-O'Brien Construction Celebrates 'Topping Out' On 32-Story Skyscraper in Downtown San Antonio

Rogers-O'Brien Construction commemorates a milestone on the new apartment tower, 300 Main, with a ceremony and donation to local food bank.

SAN ANTONIO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) reaches a milestone on the construction of 300 Main, a 32-story apartment tower in the downtown tech district of San Antonio. The approximately 696,000 square foot building celebrated a topping out ceremony that welcomed over 500 laborers, crew members, trade partners and representatives from RO, Page (architecture firm), Weston Urban (developer) and more who have worked diligently to reach this phase of the project. After the celebration, the team donated the remaining food to a local food bank.

300 Main will be the tallest residential building in the downtown district of the Alamo City.

Topping out signifies that the building has reached its max height and the final piece of structure is placed so the internal finishing can begin. The celebration of the occasion is commemorated by placing a tree at the highest point.

"Topping Out is a tradition that allows our team to pause, celebrate the progress made, show gratitude and come back excited for the next phase," John Archer, Director of San Antonio said. "This project brings a new hub of community to the San Antonio area and RO is proud that community has been and will continue to be the core value of this project. We appreciate any time we can share a meal with our team and with the local community."

300 Main will be the tallest residential building in the downtown district of the Alamo City and will offer luxury apartments in the heart of the city. Residents will have access to two amenity decks, a state-of-the-art fitness center, high-end in-unit finishes, and more, all while enjoying unparalleled views of downtown San Antonio. The building will feature ground-floor retail, a six-level parking garage and 354 multi-family residential units.

RO proudly partnered with Page, the architect of record, and the developer, Weston Urban, on this momentous project. The project is slated for completion in 2024.

