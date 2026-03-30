Rogers-O'Brien Doubles Down on $20M Centralized Equipment Model as Megaproject Demand Grows

DALLAS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) is expanding its owned equipment platform to $20 million in 2026, scaling RO Equipment Services (ROES) to meet the rising logistical demands of today's largest and most complex construction projects.

What began as an internal solution nearly two decades ago is now a defining advantage.

Dedicated fleets and on-site support turn equipment logistics into a strategic advantage. At RO, equipment isn’t just a tool; it’s part of the infrastructure driving performance on every project.

RO launched ROES in 2007, well ahead of broader industry adoption, to centralize equipment procurement, streamline job site operations, and leverage collective buying power across projects. Today, that early investment is paying off as megaprojects reshape expectations around speed, coordination, and reliability.

ROES consolidates equipment sourcing under a single, coordinated platform, allowing RO to partner directly with the industry's largest rental providers. Those partnerships go beyond traditional vendor relationships. On major projects, partners commit dedicated fleets of new, high-quality equipment, full-time on-site technicians, and guaranteed priority response, effectively embedding a rental operation within the job site itself.

Equipment uptime is treated as a critical path driver, not a convenience.

By routing all equipment through ROES, RO reduces vendor congestion, improves site safety, and creates a more controlled and predictable operating environment for trade partners and clients.

The ROES model is especially valuable on megasites, including data center campuses and large-scale industrial developments, where remote locations and compressed schedules demand centralized logistics and real-time coordination.

But the impact isn't limited to large projects. RO has intentionally scaled the program to deliver the same level of service, safety, and efficiency across projects of all sizes throughout Texas, reinforcing a consistent, high-performance experience regardless of scope.

"Over the years, I've stayed focused on challenging what's considered 'standard' in our industry — always looking for a better way," said Brandon Wright, Director of Equipment Services. "ROES is the result of that mindset."

Today, ROES operates as more than a procurement function. It serves as a single-source infrastructure partner, reducing logistical complexity, strengthening safety performance, and helping project teams mitigate schedule risk while improving cost certainty.

As ROES has matured, its influence has extended beyond RO's projects. The company has shared elements of the model with industry peers, and similar approaches are now emerging among multiple ENR Top 100 contractors.

"With the scale and complexity of today's construction projects, equipment logistics can't be an afterthought. The industry is figuring that out. We're glad we figured it out early," said Brandon.

About Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Founded in 1969, Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) has more than 50 years of experience delivering predictable outcomes for clients across Texas. Headquartered in Dallas, with offices in Austin, Houston, Waco, and San Antonio, RO serves a diverse range of markets including healthcare, mission critical, multifamily, higher education, K-12, advanced manufacturing, and commercial. Learn more at r-o.com.

SOURCE Rogers-O'Brien Construction Co